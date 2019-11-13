Prisons seek redemption in playoffs

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Former champions Kenya Prisons men’s team will be on a revenge mission when they parade against Kenya Ports Authority as they seek to reclaim the league title they last won in 2016 during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs that serve off next Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena, Kasarani.

Prisons, who have continued to play second fiddle to their local nemesis and defending champions General Service Unit, succumbed to the dockers 3-2 during the last leg of the league match last month in Kapsabet.

Prisons captain Ibrahim Odouri acknowledged its an interesting draw, but was quick to note whoever will do his homework well will be the overall winner.

“They defeated us in the league, but we turned the tables on them in the tournament. We are training hard and we just want to take one match at a time. All these teams qualified for the play off on merit, “ said Odouri, a former national team player.

Prisons will then battle Kenya Defence Forces on Saturday, before wrapping up the event with a tie against rivals GSU in the draws released on Tuesday.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said they have their work well cut out.

“It’s a favourable draw. We will be out to complete what we started. If anything, we are targeting a top two finish at the end of the event. We have always settled for third position in previous event and this time around we are challenging for the title,” noted Kosgei.

In the women’s action, champions champions Kenya Prisons will start their title campaign with a tie against perennial rivals Kenya Pipeline.

Pipeline won against Prisons in the regular season 3-2, but Prisons captain and seasoned player, Brackcidise Agala said they look forward to the tie and the play offs altogether

“Right now we are just polishing all the departments so that we are at our best when the event comes calling. Pipeline won against us in the regular season, but the play offs is a different ball game and we hope for the best,” said Agala.

Pipeline’s Naomi Too, who is holding brief for captain Triza Atuka who is nursing a long term knee injury, said Prisons is an experienced side and they will approach the tie just like any other match.

“All these teams are good and therefore we will give the event the seriousness it deserves with eyes on the title ,” said Too, who is also a beach player.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

FRIDAY NOV 22, 2019

WOMEN

1. 10am-Prison Kenya v Pipeline

2. 12pm- KCB v DCI

MEN

3. 2pmhrs - GSU v KDF

4. 4pm- KPA v PRISON (K)

SATURDAY NOV 23, 2019

MEN

1. 10 am -KDF v Prison Kenya

2. 12pm- GSU v KPA

WOMEN

3. 14.00 hrs - DCI v PIPELINE

4. 4pm - KCB v PRISON (K)

SUNDAY NOV 24, 2019

WOMEN

1. 10am - Prison Kenya v DCI

2. 12pm -Pipeline v KCB

MEN

3. 2pm hrs - KPA v KDF