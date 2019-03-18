Prisons survive Nkumba scare to record second win

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya Prisons on Monday maintained her 100 percent winning streak at the Women's Africa Club volleyball championship after posting a 3-1(24-26, 27-25, 25-16, 25-22) triumph over Nkumba University at the Ahly Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

The five-time African champions were made to work hard for this result against a rookie Ugandan team after surprisingly losing the opening set of the match at the death.

This result also leaves Josep Baraza' Prisons on the verge of qualification to the quarter-finals of this 16-team tournament, as the Kenyan champions only require a win in either of the remaining two Group 'D" matches against either Egypt's El Shams or Algeria's GSP.

Prisons commenced their campaign in this tournament by defeating Cote d'Ivoire's Asec 3-0(25-12,25-13,25-8) on Sunday.

In some select fixtures slated for Tuesday, Kenya Pipeline coach Margaret Indakhala has dared her charges to attack hosts Shooting Club from the onset during Tuesday's evening's game.

The seven-time champions are gunning for a second win in as many games at this Championship after that straight sets victory of 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 scores over Rwanda Revenue Authority in their opening match.

Shooting meanwhile are seeking their first win following that humiliating 3-0(26-24, 25-14, 25-22) loss to Cameroon's FAP.

Indakhala's confidence was reiterated by rookie attacker Esther Kameme Mutinda, a Kwanthanze High School alumnus and debutant at this competition.

"At first I was scared mostly by the height of our opponents but after we scored a few points, I gained courage and everything went on smoothly," she said.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Ambassador to Egypt Major General Joff Otieno Makowenga predicted either of the three Kenyan teams competing at the Championship will go all the way.

He spoke on Monday after paying a courtesy call to the Kenyan contingent at the Ahly Sports Club.