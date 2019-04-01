Prisons win, GSU lose as club champs serves off

The reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation men's league champions were by far the better side at the beginning of this contest, a dominance exhibited by the win in the opening set. But the North Africans fought back to win set two.

Earlier on, GSU stumbled after a brilliant display in the opening four sets of its game against Libya's Asaria at the same venue and ended up losing the contest 3-2(23-25, 25-20,17-25,15-10).

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan clubs Kenya Prisons and General Service Unit (GSU) on Monday posted mixed results on the opening day of the men's Africa Club volleyball championship in Egypt.

Prisons, finalists at this tournament in 2011, made the best possible start at the Ahly Sports Hall in Cairo, easily defeating Ethiopian champions Wolaitta 3-0(25-14,25-20,25-23) in a Pool 'C' game, which middle blocker Hudson Wanyama and outside hitter Elphas Makuto dominated.

"I'm pleased with our good start against the Ethiopians who are real fighters on the court, but we were very strong on the jump services with Makuto and Rashid Kipruto tormenting them," explained Prisons coach David Lung'aho on Monday.

Again, GSU dominated the proceeding set led by outside hitter Kipkurui Chirchir to lead the set scores at 2-1 and thereafter looked on course to win set number four.

But Asaria saved the best for last, coming out strongly to save two points at the death in the fourth set to delicately place the match at 2-2 set scores, before winning the tiebreaker with a five-point margin.

Nigerian Samuel led the points tally with 28 for the winning team, whilst Kipkurui Chirchir impressed for GSU despite ending up on the losing side, claiming 25 points.

In results of other games played on Monday, Congo's VC Espoir surprisingly edged pre-match favourites in the frame of Cameroon's FAP 3-2(25-15,25-23,19-25,19-25,15-10). Libya's Al Swehly also ended up on the winning side, thrashing Burundi's Rukinzo in straight sets of 25-13,25-23,25-14).