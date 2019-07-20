Quartet carry Kenya's hopes at Fina World Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Unites States-based swimmer Emily Muteti is the first Kenyan to take the board when the Fina World Championships get underway Sunday morning in Gwangju, South Korea.

Muteti will compete in women’s 100m butterfly heats that will go down at 4.45am Kenyan time while compatriot Issa Abubakar Mohammed, who is based in the United Kingdom, will battle it out in 50m butterfly at 5.02am.

Muteti, 21, who is making a return at the World Championships, will later compete in women’s 50m butterfly while Abubakar, 24, will be making his third appearance at the long course event.

The weeklong championships will see Kenyan junior sensations Maria Brunlenher and Danilo Rosafio making their debut.

Germany-based Maria, 19, who won two gold medals at the 2018 Youth Africa Games, will compete in 100m and 50 freestyle.

Rosafio, a product of Bandari Swim Club, represented Kenya at the World Championships short course in December in China while Rosafio, 18, will compete in 100m and 50m freestyle.

“Qualifying and being selected for my third world championship is an honour. I'm always proud of swimming for my country,” said Abubakar, who is looking for a great experience at the highest level of the sport as he hopes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am really excited to perform my level best and hopefully achieve some life time personal bests,” explained Abubakar.

Maria and Danilo are looking to hit lifetime best times, build on the experience to move to the next level this being their maiden World Championships outing.

“It will be great If I am to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Maria.

“It’s always a great experience to meet the best in the world. It will inspire us to post our best times and perhaps qualify for Tokyo,” said Muteti.