Quasar has all the Arkle Trophy credentials

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Quasar (Richard Kibet), has ticked all the right Arkle Trophy boxes, having run an extremely good Kenya Guineas, January 26.

That day, Brendon McNaughton was invited from Zimbabwe to escort Quasar where he encountered a much stronger field than that of this afternoon.

Quasar can be remembered for clearing the deck by 17.5 lengths over 1,800m, so, he has top be awarded a five star nap.

Watch out for Gold Pot in the Vicky Jackman Cambric Cup, as an unquestionably peerless sprinter. Of course, Pharoah's Advocate is always a prominent contender, especially when five kilo's have been removed from his weighty handicap, courtesy of apprentice, Peter Kinuthia.

Not ruling out My Sam or Quickfire, but Gold Pot should smash it while first-class entertainment for all, is at hand.



The Commander 11 Cup gravitates towards Notorious, Chicago, and, Inca Ruler. Fast Five has not been cracking corn this season. Too far for Caen. Harbour Bay and Public Hero, unsure about.



Advertisement

Other events are tough to call. Good to see Wycliffe Matee back home. He has a few decent engagements on Abby Rose, Unforgettable, and, Zamburak.



SELECTIONS



12.50 pm Quasar, Jordan River

1.25 pm Algy, Romeoi Foxtrot

2.00 pm Gold Pot, Pharoah's Advocate



2.35 pm Marais, La Cha Cha



3.10 pm Compadre, Risque

3.45 pm Notorious, Chicago

4.20 pm Century Fox, Wesley



12:50 Race 1 The Arkle Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 16

and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 4) Buxton J. Kultiang 60.0 4

2 (w- 1- 4) Quasar (SAF) R. Kibet 60.0 2

3 ( 1- 7- 6) Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 59.0 H 3

4 ( 2- 7- 3) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 54.0 1

1:25 Race 2 The Karuru Falls Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 4- 4) Abby Rose (SAF) W. Matee 58.0 2

2 ( 2- 1- 4) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kiarie 58.0 H 1

3 ( 4- 1- 3) Algy (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 5

4 (w-w- 4) Winter Comet (ZIM) M. Kiilu 52.0 4

5 ( 8- 4- 5) Bulawayo (ZIM) R. Mbatha 50.0 3

2:00 Race 3 The Cambric Trophy (In Memory of

Vicky Jackman)

Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Pharoah's Advocate P. Kinuthia (5.0) 67.0 3

(SAF)

2 ( 1-w- 1) Gold Pot (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 2

3 ( 3- 3- 5) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 5

4 ( 1- 2- 1) My Sam P. Mungai 50.0 4

5 ( 5- 3- 2) Quickfire H. Muya 50.0 1

2:35 Race 4 The Chepkiit Waterfall Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 15 and below at closing. Un-rated maidens are eligibleand

will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 2- 3) Busselton J. Kultiang 61.0 6

2 ( 6- 1- 7) Crixus P. Kiarie 60.0 4

3 ( 5- 4- 6) Unforgettable (SAF) W. Matee 60.0 H 1

4 ( 5- 5- 7) La Cha Cha (SAF) D. Tanui 59.0 T 3

5 ( 1- 3- 4) Marais J. Muhindi 59.0 2

6 (w- 9- 8) Chyulu Hills H. Muya 50.0 5

3:10 Race 5 The Nabuyole Falls Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 12 and below at closing.

Un-rated maidens will beeligible and will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.

First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 8- 3) Compadre Le. Sercombe 61.0 6

2 ( 4- 4) Rainbow Moon D. Tanui 59.0 7

3 ( 1-w- 4) Top Notch P. Kiarie 58.0 H 3

4 - Selina R. Mbatha 57.0 8

5 ( 6- 2- 4) Peligroso D. Miri 55.0 2

6 ( 8- 2- 2) Risque J. Muhindi 55.0 5

7 ( 4- 3- 4) Istanbul H. Muya 53.0 1

8 ( 7- 5- 6) Santorini M. Kiilu 52.0 H 4

3:45 Race 6 The Commander II CUP