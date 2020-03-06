Quasar has all the Arkle Trophy credentials
Quasar (Richard Kibet), has ticked all the right Arkle Trophy boxes, having run an extremely good Kenya Guineas, January 26.
That day, Brendon McNaughton was invited from Zimbabwe to escort Quasar where he encountered a much stronger field than that of this afternoon.
Quasar can be remembered for clearing the deck by 17.5 lengths over 1,800m, so, he has top be awarded a five star nap.
Watch out for Gold Pot in the Vicky Jackman Cambric Cup, as an unquestionably peerless sprinter. Of course, Pharoah's Advocate is always a prominent contender, especially when five kilo's have been removed from his weighty handicap, courtesy of apprentice, Peter Kinuthia.
Not ruling out My Sam or Quickfire, but Gold Pot should smash it while first-class entertainment for all, is at hand.
The Commander 11 Cup gravitates towards Notorious, Chicago, and, Inca Ruler. Fast Five has not been cracking corn this season. Too far for Caen. Harbour Bay and Public Hero, unsure about.
Other events are tough to call. Good to see Wycliffe Matee back home. He has a few decent engagements on Abby Rose, Unforgettable, and, Zamburak.
SELECTIONS
12.50 pm Quasar, Jordan River
1.25 pm Algy, Romeoi Foxtrot
2.00 pm Gold Pot, Pharoah's Advocate
2.35 pm Marais, La Cha Cha
3.10 pm Compadre, Risque
3.45 pm Notorious, Chicago
4.20 pm Century Fox, Wesley
12:50 Race 1 The Arkle Trophy
Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 16
and below at closing.
1 ( 2- 1- 4) Buxton J. Kultiang 60.0 4
2 (w- 1- 4) Quasar (SAF) R. Kibet 60.0 2
3 ( 1- 7- 6) Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 59.0 H 3
4 ( 2- 7- 3) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 54.0 1
1:25 Race 2 The Karuru Falls Handicap
Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over
rated 24 and below at closing.
1 ( 4- 4- 4) Abby Rose (SAF) W. Matee 58.0 2
2 ( 2- 1- 4) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kiarie 58.0 H 1
3 ( 4- 1- 3) Algy (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 5
4 (w-w- 4) Winter Comet (ZIM) M. Kiilu 52.0 4
5 ( 8- 4- 5) Bulawayo (ZIM) R. Mbatha 50.0 3
2:00 Race 3 The Cambric Trophy (In Memory of
Vicky Jackman)
Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds
and over at closing.
1 ( 1- 2- 1) Pharoah's Advocate P. Kinuthia (5.0) 67.0 3
(SAF)
2 ( 1-w- 1) Gold Pot (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 2
3 ( 3- 3- 5) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 5
4 ( 1- 2- 1) My Sam P. Mungai 50.0 4
5 ( 5- 3- 2) Quickfire H. Muya 50.0 1
2:35 Race 4 The Chepkiit Waterfall Handicap
Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over
rated 15 and below at closing. Un-rated maidens are eligibleand
will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.
1 ( 3- 2- 3) Busselton J. Kultiang 61.0 6
2 ( 6- 1- 7) Crixus P. Kiarie 60.0 4
3 ( 5- 4- 6) Unforgettable (SAF) W. Matee 60.0 H 1
4 ( 5- 5- 7) La Cha Cha (SAF) D. Tanui 59.0 T 3
5 ( 1- 3- 4) Marais J. Muhindi 59.0 2
6 (w- 9- 8) Chyulu Hills H. Muya 50.0 5
3:10 Race 5 The Nabuyole Falls Handicap
Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 12 and below at closing.
Un-rated maidens will beeligible and will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.
First time starters allowed 2kg.
1 ( 3- 8- 3) Compadre Le. Sercombe 61.0 6
2 ( 4- 4) Rainbow Moon D. Tanui 59.0 7
3 ( 1-w- 4) Top Notch P. Kiarie 58.0 H 3
4 - Selina R. Mbatha 57.0 8
5 ( 6- 2- 4) Peligroso D. Miri 55.0 2
6 ( 8- 2- 2) Risque J. Muhindi 55.0 5
7 ( 4- 3- 4) Istanbul H. Muya 53.0 1
8 ( 7- 5- 6) Santorini M. Kiilu 52.0 H 4
3:45 Race 6 The Commander II CUP
Distance 2060m. An open handicap race for three year olds
and over at closing.
1 ( 5- 5-w) Harbour Bay (SAF) J. Kultiang 63.0 2
2 ( 2-w- 4) Public Hero (SAF) O. Chaba (5.0) 63.0 3
3 ( 5- 1- 1) Notorious (SAF) P. Kiarie 58.0 1
4 ( 2- 8- 1) Caen (SAF) M. Kiilu 54.0 5
5 ( 1- 1- 2) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 50.0 6
6 ( 4- 5- 3) Fast Five (SAF) H. Muya 50.0 7
7 ( 1- 1- 5) Inca Ruler (SAF) R. Kibet 50.0 4
4:20 Race 7 The Lugard's Falls Maiden
Distance 900m. A maiden race for two year olds only at
starting. To carry 57 kg.Fillies 55.5 kg. First time starters
1 ( 4) Wesley J. Muhindi 57.0 6
2 ( 5) Glitter D. Miri 55.5 3
3 - Century Fox Le. Sercombe 55.0 5
4 - Justgivemeareason P. Mungai 55.0 2
5 - Steel Drum R. Kibet 55.0 1
6 - Zamburak W. Matee 55.0 4