Raging Bull storms free in Shoemaker Mile

Southern California certainly appeals to Raging Bull (Joel Rosario 5-2), who returned west for the first time since 2018, just to skate through the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile on Monday at Santa Anita.

He had been losing his lustre, so Chad Brown gave him an elongated rest.

Joel, who manages to win everywhere he rides, came charging home about six-wide into the stretch, with Raging Bull slicing Next Shares 18-1, by 2.4 lengths at the line. Chad's other entrant, Without Parole 2-1 finished third, followed by River Boyne and True Valour.

War of Will (Flavian Prat 3-1), believed to be the first Preakness Stakes winner to run in this Shoemaker Mile, was the original fifth-place finisher, but was relegated to sixth place for interference out of the gate.

Stewards unanimously ruled that War of Will cost True Valour a chance at a better spot, after veering in sharply at the beginning, also bothering the late-closing Next Shares, who was far back in last with John Velazquez in charge.

Raging Bull, 5, bred in France, clocked 1:23:7/10 seconds for the mile, stepping his career earnings up to more than a million dollars.

Neptune’s Storm and Voodoo Song, set a crazy fast pace which more or less showed they were fully running away from their respective jockey's, but quickly lost their powerful beginning kicks.

***

Maxfield (Jose Ortiz 2-1,) did not disappoint in his long-awaited return, rallying wide to scoop the Matt Winn. Now 3-for-3, Maxfield is dallying with a Triple Crown quest, which will begin with a slightly shortened Belmont Stakes, June 20, continue with the Kentucky Derby, September 5, and conclude with the Preakness Stakes October 3 - all God willing.

Maxfield earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby victory leaving Ny Traffic and Pneumatic to ponder another day. Attachment Rate was fourth.