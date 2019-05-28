Boom Boom' Okwiri ready for title shot

By AYUMBA AYODI

Olympian Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri is ready to take on Tanzanian Hussein Itaba for the vacant Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight title on June 8 at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

The 33-year-old Okwiri, with a 4-0-1 record said his preparations for his maiden continental title shot have been smooth under former heavyweight Daniel Shisia.

“I haven’t stopped training since my last bout in March,” said Okwiri, who has been alternating his training session between his Kenya Prisons, Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Police stables. “I am in a better shape having improved on my speed and footwork since my last bout.”

Okwiri’s last appearance on the ring was against Nairobi-based Tanzanian Pascal Bruno whom he stopped in the third of their scheduled eight-rounds non-title bout on March 23 in Nairobi.

Itaba, who boosts of 6-3-2 record, has fought twice this year where he lost to Hungarian Mate Kis through a knockout in Hungary on February 22, before he also chalked a knockout against fellow countryman Omari Minyangi on March 9 in Dar es Salaam.

“I have watched clips from his previous bouts hence can’t underrate him. He is taller and has a good reach but that doesn’t worry me,” said Okwiri.

Victory for Okwiri, who represented Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympics will be crucial, since his manager Anthony Waithaka has lined up several title fights for him later this year.

After a shot at the ABU belt, Okwiri is likely to challenge for the Commonwealth Boxing Council middleweight belt before the end of this year. Briton Felix Cash is the current holder of the belt, having knocked out Nigerian Rasheed Abolaji on February 2, this year to don the vacant title.

Cash also holds the World Boxing Council International Silver Middleweight Title that Okwiri has also line up for early next year.

“It will be a good challenge for me but I am ready because you have to outclass the best to become the best,” said Okwiri.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) vice-chairman George Adipo disclosed that the ABU title bout that is scheduled for 10 rounds will be supported by four explosive bouts starting 6pm.

The extravaganza that has been christened “Redemption Fight Night” is sanctioned by KPBC and promoted by Main Events Promotions

JUNE 8 FIGHT CARD: