Remember me? Anne Lowem eyes Malkia Strikers return

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Anne Lowen harbours the hope of earning another call up to the national women’s volleyball team.

Lowen picked a nasty knee injury during the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women's U23 World Championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia in the 11-nation event that Kenya eventually finished last.

For the last three years, the Kwanthanze Secondary School alumnus has been working on her way back to the top and believes she is now ready.

“It has been long but I’m glad I am back now. I know it will take time for me to find my form back but I’m working hard in training to return to the top. The urge to make it back to the senior national team is pushing me pretty hard as well as making it to the first team at my club," Lowem told Nation Sport.

“The training sessions with my club at the Nairobi West grounds have been helpful and I can only get better.”

Lowen was drafted into the provisional squad for repechage Olympic qualifiers in 2016 after Kenya had failed to qualify after they to succumbed to rivals Egypt in the semi-final in Yaoundé, Cameroon but the player was later released to join the U-23 squad for the Worlds.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi said they will not rush back her into action.

“We have enough cover for now but we are keeping a close eye on the player. She is a good player and I’m happy she is back in the training and soon her services will come in handy," said Mavisi.