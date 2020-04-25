Over three decades ago when pioneer Kenyan promoter DS Njoroge brought home the first ever professional boxing bout in Kenya, he immediately became a hot property for the lucrative entertainment industry in East Africa.

The Kenyan promoter had been in the music entertainment scene when the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) National Show at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi was the most popular place for show goers who thronged the venue and enjoyed live music by groups from Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) and West Africa.

However, one night in June 1983, the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) was launched at Ainsworth Hotel in Nairobi.

Barely a month after the historic meeting, DS Njoroge, a man of many ideas, seized an opportunity like other renown promoters Don King, Bob Arum of Top Rank Inc, Dan Duva, all from the United States of America, and Mickey Duff from Britain and Mogen Pale from Denmark and instantly ventured into boxing promotion.

Njoroge’s gamble paid off when he succeeded in hosting the first ever professional boxing title on Kenyan soil at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) under the auspices of KPBC interim chairman Joe Aketch, and secretary Boniface Kahoro. Other members of the KPBC interim committee were the late Dick “Tiger” Murunga, David Attan, Stephen Muchoki and Major (Rtd) Momanyi among others.

It was a superb professional boxing debut with many amateur boxers in attendance who for long had been overlooked by the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) during the national trials. This culminated in a big number of them making an exodus to Njoroge’s stable, saying they were happy to be identified with the new star of Kenyan boxing.

On parade for the inaugural show was former Japan-based featherweight Modest Oduori Napunyi and Ugandan Cuban (Abdul) Businge for the newly created East Africa super bantamweight 12-round title bout.

In just five rounds, the fight was over and Napunyi was crowned the new regional champion. Both fighters and promoter Njoroge received a standing ovation from the crowd after the fight had ended.

They demanding for more shows “tuko pamoja, msijali tutarudi (we are together and we shall soon be back here with your glamour boy Napunyi, Njoroge responded to the cheerful fans.

In subsequent years, several promoters ventured into the show, among them Denmark-based former Kenyan international Caleb Kuya but with different approach which accommodated female bouts in the programme which changed the face professional boxing in Kenya.

It was a new beginning which brought in a relatively-unknown Conjestina Achieng’ and Fatuma Zarika were the darling of the crowd with good jabs. It is worth mentioning that before Achieng came into boxing, she played football for Makolanders FC.

Two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight title winner Conjestina Achieng. PHOTO | FILE |

Conjestina vied for the newly-created East Africa women’s welterweight title with Tanzanian Monica Mwakasanga whom she clobbered in four rounds at the Nyayo National basketball Gymnasium. Zarika on the hand also chalked up good results in her campaigns against experienced Zimbabwean Monalisa Sibanda in a non title bout.

When Achieng exited the scene on health grounds, Zarika took the mantle as the new queen of Kenyan boxing and later clinched the world super bantamweight title which she successfully defended four times.

But last year, Zarika, 34, lost her WBC Super Bantamweight title to 21-year-old Mexican challenger Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado on unanimous points decisions in Chihuahua City, Mexico. Immediately upon her return back home from Mexico, Zarika bitterly complained and blamed the government for failing to support her preparations for the fight.

Fatuma Zarika poses for photos after retaining her World Boxing Council (WBC) world super bantamweight title for the third consecutive time on March 23, 2019 at the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

But all along during her training, she had never complained of lack of support. In actual fact, she and her manager assured her fans that she was ready for any eventuality.

Since losing the title, not much has been heard from Zarika. Even KPBC has kept silent. Has she retired from boxing?

Presently, Kenya has no male or female boxer in the world rankings unlike in the past when many of them got a crack at the Commonwealth and world titles.

The question fans are asking is, what went wrong with professional boxing? Where are the promoters? Last year, Reuben Ndolo, a former president of Commonwealth Boxing Board and KPBC made a big comeback last year to KPBC’s leadership after more than a decade away from the scene.

There were a lot of expectations that Ndolo’s return would help resurrect and revolutionise pro-boxing. Boxers are now disappointed there are no meaningful fights. KPBC President Ndolo with secretary Franklin “Kuka” Imbenzi have remained silent. They should do something to salvage professional boxing.

What went wrong with the commission and promoters who seem to have lost have lost steam? Should they say enough is enough and throw in the towel if they are unable to deliver?

Looking at the current the state of professional boxing in East Africa one is inclined to say many things have gone wrong which culminated in the decline of pro-boxing.

Lack of resources and proper management by promoters have prompted African boxers to seek greener pastures overseas with established promoters in the USA and now Britain with two reigning world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

It is disheartening to note that Uganda produced many world-class boxers, including five world champions in light middleweight Ayub Kalule, lightweight Cornelius Boza Edward, light middleweight John “The Beast” Mugabi, junior middle Kasim Ouma and light heavy Franco Wanyama yet the country did not have a professional boxing body to run the sport. As a result, many Ugandan boxers sought professional careers in Europe.

Kenyan boxers fulfilled their dream of turning professional in 1983 when KPBC was set up, and it opened doors for amateur boxers who were anxious to fight bare chest like their fellow Africans in Europe.

KPBC was launched just a month after Kenya’s “Hit Squad” had returned from Kings Cup in Bangkok, Thailand where the country finished third overall with three gold medals from featherweight John “Duran” Wanjau, heavyweight James “Demosh” Omondi and lightweight Hussein “Juba” Khalili.

Elsewhere in Tanzania, the move to have a professional boxing body was an idea of former Olympian flyweight Emmanuel Mulundwa who set the ball rolling by forming Tanzania Boxing Union (BUT).

In a rare interview with Mulundwa many years back, he explained that it wasn’t easy for him. Everyone at home objected to the idea and there was very little support from the masses because Tanzania’s socialist politics of Ujamaa were against capitalism.

Mulundwa explained that light heavyweight Titus Simba, a silver medallist from the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburg, Scotland, could have made it in the pro ranks had he changed his status.

The Tanzanian lost to Englishman John Conteh who later joined the paid ranks and clinched World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title. Simba died many years ago a poor man in Dar es Salaam after a long illness.

Kenya’s archives show that Ali Juma was the first fighter from the region to venture into the paid ranks early 60s in Britain, but only for a short spell.

Philip Waruinge, a silver medallist from the 1972 Olympic Games, decided to try his luck in the Far East, settling in Japan as a professional.

Twice, he had a crack at the world titles but without success. The first attempt was in 1976 when he lost in the 13th round against world super bantamweight champion, Panamaian Carlos Zarate.

The second time against a Mexican Roberto Rigobesto and he lost in the ninth round. Njoroge of DS International Promotions still remains to date the most popularly promoter Kenya has ever had.

That generation of fans who watched the Napunyi vs Businge bout at KICC had only heard of great names like Philip Waruinge, David Attan, Dick “Tiger” Murunga, Stephen Thega, Stephen “Kimbo” Matiani, John Olulu but had not seen them in action. This time round they were live! Professional boxing involving a home made product, their son Napunyi, in full action tormenting the Ugandan!

Stephen Muchoki who started his professional career in Denmark and once got a shot in a world title had temporarily retired joined Njoroge’s stable. He was still holding the Commonwealth flyweight title.

DS Promoted the Africa flyweight 12 round title fight between Kenya’s Muchoki and Zambian Flywell Botha who was a police officer. The battle took place at KCC. This was the second pro fight to have taken place in Kenya. It was my second time to cover a title bout.

I must admit that from my long experience as boxing analyst, Muchoki vs Botha fight was tough but close bout which the Kenyan just managed to win on a split points decision.

Another important continental featherweight bout pitted Napunyi and Ghanaian Obele “Rastaman” Anazor. The Kenyan won and took the vacant Africa title but the verdict was hotly-disputed by the Ghanaian.

It was during this period when other promoters came on the Kenya scene, among them Chris Kamuyu Promotions, Davlins Promotions which was managed by ex-international David Attan but their engagement in boxing did not last long nor did it bring much change.

However, after 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, American Charles Biddle and his son arrived in the country from Lome, Togo in West Africa and transferred their base to Nairobi under stable of Level Two Promotions.

The American promoter was accompanied by two West African boxers whose entry in the country injected a new lease of life into the business as several talented amateur boxers flooded the market and increased the number of participants.

Outside Kenya, our boxers, among the Evans Ashira Oure “The African Warrior” who won the world title and fought under the stable of American promoter Don King, did us proud. Others were David “DK” Kamau who twice unsuccessfully went for the world title with glamour against American Oscar De La Hoya and Mexican Julio Ceasar Chavez. There was also Patrick Lumumba in the cruiserweight.

Kenya’s Joseph Akhasamba once held less prestigious World Boxing Board (WBB) title, while light middleweight Joshua “Poison” Onyango lost his Commonwealth belt in the first defence against Briton Michael Jones in the sixth round in Sheffield, England in September, 2002.

Joseph Akhasamba (left) fights Mustapha Noor in an all-Kenyan pro event at Pal Pal gymnasium, Pumwani Social Hall, Nairobi, on November 13, 2008. He knocked out Noor in the second of their scheduled eight-round bout. PHOTO | FILE |

Tough looking ex-World Boxing Board (WBB) heavyweight champion Joseph Akhasamba poses for a picture at Nation’s news room at Nation Centre, Nairobi on May 20, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU |

Moses Kinyua, then based in England, failed to wrestle the Commonwealth bantamweight title from Englishman Nicky Booth who dispatched him in only four rounds.

It is unfortunate that in the past, several Kenyan boxers had several opportunities for the titles but such opportunities were never fully utilised.

In 2002 Kenyan super middleweight boxer George Oduor Adipo lost against WBC Intercontinental light heavyweight champion Peter Oboth of Nigeria.

Heavyweight Christopher “Teofilo” Sirengo easily lost against top World Boxing Council heavyweight contender Henry Akinawade.

These were all world-class boxers in the mainstream boxing association - the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

This all in the past.