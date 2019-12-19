By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Only recently retired, Ruby Walsh, an all-time great jump-rider for 24 years, can fathom what it takes to win the three-mile Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

His association with trainer, Paul Nicholls, really made Ruby the most successful jockey ever of this prestigious show-case race.

He enjoyed a five-timer on Kauto Star. He is convinced Cyrname will blast competitors in the big one at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Ruby rode in 59 Cheltenham Festivals, plus Grand Nationals galore. He won the National on Papillon, first attempt. To his credit, Ruby has bagged more than 2,500 strikers.

DANGER

Harry Cobden now has to choose between Clan Des Obeaux, and, Cyrname, although Nicholls believes it is a no-brainer whom he will select.

Advertisement

Lostintranslation is most likely to be the danger. Footpad is representing Willie Mullins. He can be remembered for winning the Arkle.

Ruby still plays an important part in Willie Mullins's life, putting various horses through their paces. Might Bite is a possible contender for Nicky Henderson. As we talk, there are fifteen entries.

***



Meanwhile, Stewards in Louisiana have issued lengthy suspensions to trainer Thomas Sam and owner Keith Sam in connection with the neglect and eventual death of 8-year-old gelding, Promised Youhuff. Rulings indicated that both Sams are suspended for remaining Delta Downs meetings, plus ten days.

HEARING

They have denied access to all facilities under Louisiana State Racing Commission's jurisdiction. The Delta meet continues through to March 10, 2020.

Stewards held hearings on the matter where both Sams were represented by attorneys. Testimony provided at the hearings indicated they “knew of the health issues concerning Promised Youhuff as early as July, but failed to provide proper veterinary care or nutrition." Further action will absolutely be taken.

It was Saint Landry Parish Animal Control who seized Promised Youhuff in September, when he was found lying emaciated in a severely weakened mal-nutritional state, as nothing less than a skeleton.