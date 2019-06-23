By DEJA VU

More than 30 years after Gay Kelleway returned to Royal Ascot's revered winner’s enclosure, Hayley Turner became only the second lady to wave her wand, when bagging the Sandringham Stakes on Thanks Be.

Hayley previously managed to draw close, but on Friday, she narrowly denied Magnetic Charm, any ties with the post.

Trainer, Charlie Fellowes, enjoyed his first landmark success at the Royal meeting. Strangely enough, Hayley had announced an impending retirement, four years ago, only to make a return in 2018.

ADDICTION

Racing is an addiction. Difficult to leave it alone. However, there was some added spice to this win. Hayley was awarded a nine day suspension, connected to a 1,600 Sterling Pounds fine, for excessive 'sticky sticky' under pressure.

Phoenix Thoroughbred enjoyed a landmark result with a remarkable one-two in the Commonwealth Cup - Advertise and Forever.

Over six furlongs Advertise cracked 1:12:00 seconds. There is something so special about Ascot, even to the extent of being better than claiming a Derby.

We have been discussing Japan in various articles. He finally managed to produce the goods with pre-race hullabaloo to match. Son of Galileo, Japan (Ryan Moore 6-4), smoked up the King Edward VII Stakes, by a considerable country mile. Aiden O'Brien's charge, has now been slashed to favouritism in the Doncaster St Leger. If all goes well, then the l'Arc de Triomphe is a strong possibility.

While winning the King Edward, Japan fittingly gave Aiden his 70th success at Ascot, and, fifth this week.

MISSED OUT

So what happened on Saturday? Charlie Appelby's, Blue Point (James Doyle 6-4), blistered his way through the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, for Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed. Verdict was a head from Dream of Dreams (Danny Tudhope 4-1), so you can imagine how the crowd roared at that climax. Kachy actually had the best run of all, until his steam dried away.

Why incredible? Blue Point already won the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday. He was the only horse to complete a double. How great is that? Next up is the Qipco British Champions Day, God willing, much later towards Christmas.