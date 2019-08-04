Sercombe family reap rewards as Ngong season ends
Sunday August 4 2019
Clothes Horse, Pharoah's Advocate, White Dragon, Silverstone Air, and, Western Ballad, were the George Drew Challenge Series finishers, in order of merit.
Lesley Sercombe, James Muhindi, Patrick Mungai, and, Richard Kibet, sealed top four places for Champion Jockey.
Josphat Kultiang was certainly most improved rider. Doctor Patsy Sercombe led the way as best trainer by hundreds of furlongs, from Joe Karari and Captain Oruya. Onesmus Mutua, Maralynn Bengough, and, Stewart McCann, played their part, wondering how to rein in a new Laureate by October.
TRIPLE CROWNER
Chairlady, Mim Haynes, regained her position as leading owner, while Bruce Nightingale maintained local Breeder knighthood. Of course Bosworth Farm Stud, Scott Bros, GAR Sturtlese and P de Marigny had to be overseas Breeders.
Silverstone Air naturally, Horse of the Year, raging three-year-old, and, Triple Crowner.
Lady Eccles gained top two-year-old, and, Gold Pot was the greatest Sprinter. Special thanks to all the Stewards and officials, who gave up their Sundays, voluntarily, to check out proceedings.
All registry office staff are appreciated for loyalty and assistance in ensuring racing is run smoothly.
Next meeting is scheduled for October 6, 2019.