Sercombe family reap rewards as Ngong season ends

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Clothes Horse, Pharoah's Advocate, White Dragon, Silverstone Air, and, Western Ballad, were the George Drew Challenge Series finishers, in order of merit.

Lesley Sercombe, James Muhindi, Patrick Mungai, and, Richard Kibet, sealed top four places for Champion Jockey.

Josphat Kultiang was certainly most improved rider. Doctor Patsy Sercombe led the way as best trainer by hundreds of furlongs, from Joe Karari and Captain Oruya. Onesmus Mutua, Maralynn Bengough, and, Stewart McCann, played their part, wondering how to rein in a new Laureate by October.

TRIPLE CROWNER

Chairlady, Mim Haynes, regained her position as leading owner, while Bruce Nightingale maintained local Breeder knighthood. Of course Bosworth Farm Stud, Scott Bros, GAR Sturtlese and P de Marigny had to be overseas Breeders.

Silverstone Air naturally, Horse of the Year, raging three-year-old, and, Triple Crowner.

Jockey James Muhindi displays George Drew Challenge Series Trophy he won while riding Silverstone on July 28, 2019 at Ngong race course. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lady Eccles gained top two-year-old, and, Gold Pot was the greatest Sprinter. Special thanks to all the Stewards and officials, who gave up their Sundays, voluntarily, to check out proceedings.

All registry office staff are appreciated for loyalty and assistance in ensuring racing is run smoothly.