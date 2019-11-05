Shock as volleyball clubs locked out of Kasarani

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Top Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League clubs have been dealt a major blow ahead of end of season play-offs slated for November 22 to 24 at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will battle for the men's title while Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Commercial Bank and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will contest for the women's trophy.

Six clubs, which are based in Nairobi, will not be granted access to the indoor facility for training as has been the norm in past seasons. Only KPA (Makande Hall) and KDF (Moi Air Base, Eastleigh) have indoor training facilities.

With the gymnasium fully booked until November 21, teams will have outdoor training in preparation for the play-offs which will be played in a round-robin format.

GSU were the first casualties on Monday as they were denied access. Coach Gideon Tarus bemoaned the development saying it has left them in an awkward position.

“It’s always good to train indoor since the play-offs are hosted at the same venue. We wanted to start our preparation early but it’s unfortunate that won’t happen. We are exploring other venues to see if we can get an alternative. However, if we fail to get then we will train outdoor just like other teams. Besides, it will not affect us alone but also other teams which are in the event,” said Tarus. “It will only take us the first match to adapt to indoor conditions but going forward everything will fall in place.”

Meanwhile, GSU have welcomed back experienced duo of middle blocker Cornelius Lagat and libero Alex Kariuki from work commitments.

"In the absence of Lagat, Emmanuel Kogo, Shadrack Misiko, Simeon Kipkorir and Cornelius Rotich have done well while Noah Bett and Gabriel Ndumbui were also good in the absence of Kariuki. We now have a full squad and are spoilt for choice ahead of the event," said Tarus.