Silverstone Air blazing barrels on the Classic trail

By DEJA VU

Silverstone Air is all the rage this year, as Free Wheeler was in 2018. Unfortunately, Free Wheeler has gone to stud, so, we can never see them together.

Under guardianship of Joe Karari and Captain Oruya, Silverstone Air with regular jockey, James Muhindi, will be a senior controlling speed at the Derby shrine wire.

One minor hurdle he needs to overcome, is 2,400m, which Captanne from Oliver Gray's stable, has already mastered. It is essentially between these two, with Fast Five bridging third place.

Missing link this afternoon, is the normal influx of international riders. Otherwise all 'tickety boo'. Muthaiga Club are customarily hosting members as an atmospheric booster.

Party in the Park (Jacob Lokorian on 50 kgs), must be a big noise for the Kisumu Handicap, although Tenby, Lettfot, Winter Comet, and Anjoli, are not about to let him have a smooth passage.

Looking only at Compadre in the Breeding Futurity Stakes. Lady Eccles next best. Gates open from 12.00 noon for a fully trumpeted programme.

SELECTIONS

12.50 pm Marico, Grace Kelly

1.25 pm Compadre, Kalola

2.00 pm Choc Chip, Top Notch

2.35 pm Quick Fire, Rising Dragon

3.10 pm Silverstone Air, Captanne, Fast Five

3.40 pm Abby Rose, Ione

4.15 pm Party in the Park, Tenby

4.55 pm Public Hero, White Dragon, Zodi West

5.30 pm Gold Pot, As Paragon

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 14/04/2019

12:50 Race 1 The Malindi Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 12 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 1- 4) Grace Kelly (SAF) P. Kiarie 58.0 2

2 ( 1- 2- 3) Marico R. Kibet 56.0 H 1

3 ( 5- 5- 2) April's Song J. Muhindi 54.0 3

4 ( 7- 6-w) Grand Opera (SAF) R. Mbatha (5.0) 54.0 4

5 ( 5- 8- 7) On the Warpath M. Kiilu 50.0 H 5

FORM GUIDE: MARICO (11/10) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (7/4)

APRIL'S SONG (13/2) GRAND OPERA (SAF) (18/1) ON THE

WARPATH (33/1)

1.25 Race 2 The Silverstone Air Breeding Futurity

Stakes

Distance 1000m. A terms race for two year olds only. To

carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 3- 1) Compadre Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

2 - Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 5

3 - Watchword J. Muhindi 57.0 4

4 ( 2- 3) Kalola P. Mungai 55.5 1

5 ( 1) Lady Eccles R. Kibet 55.5 3

FORM GUIDE: COMPADRE (8/11) LADY ECCLES (9/2)

JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (9/2) KALOLA (7/1) WATCHWORD

(16/1)

2:00 Race 3 The Lodwar Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6- 2- 2) Choc Chip Le. Sercombe 58.5 5

2 ( 5- 5- 5) Echo R. Mbatha (5.0) 58.5 H 4

3 ( 5- 4- 3) Repton R. Kibet 58.5 1

4 ( 7- 3-w) Emmy Award M. Kiilu 57.0 H 6

5 ( 4- 4- 6) French Ruby (SAF) D. Tanui 57.0 2

6 ( 2- 3- 2) Top Notch J. Muhindi 57.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: CHOC CHIP (11/4) TOP NOTCH (4/1)

REPTON (9/2) EMMY AWARD (11/2) ECHO (6/1) FRENCH

RUBY (SAF) (12/1)

2:35 Race 4 The Lamu Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 - Dusha (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 1

2 ( 3- 2- 3) Quickfire Le. Sercombe 59.0 4

3 ( 5- 6- 1) Peligroso P. Kiarie 58.0 5

4 ( 2- 2- 3) Pepper Wood P. Mungai 57.0 H 2

5 ( 3- 4- 4) Rising Dragon R. Kibet 57.0 T 8

6 ( 3- 3-w) Bestow J. Muhindi 55.0 3

7 ( 7- 5- 6) River Run D. Tanui 54.0 7

8 ( 2- 5- 3) Frisco J. Mutevu (5.0) 50.0 6

FORM GUIDE: QUICKFIRE (3/1) RISING DRAGON (10/3)

BESTOW (9/2) PEPPER WOOD (9/2) PELIGROSO (9/1)

DUSHA (ZIM) (10/1) RIVER RUN (14/1) FRISCO (33/1)

3:10 Race 5 The Silverstone Air Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year olds only. To

carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There

will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 2- 3- 1) Captanne P. Mungai 57.0 H 8

2 ( 1-w- 2) Galileo Star (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 2

3 ( 3- 5- 1) Go Pro (SAF) J. Kultiang 57.0 T 4

4 ( 4- 2- 1) Karowe P. Kiarie 57.0 6

5 ( 1- 1- 1) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 5

6 ( 7- 8- 7) The Whole Apple (SAF) D. Tanui 57.0 7

7 ( 1- 3- 1) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 55.5 1

8 ( 2- 7- 8) Unforgettable (SAF) M. Micino 55.5 T 3

FORM GUIDE: SILVERSTONE AIR (SAF) (10/11) FAST FIVE

(SAF) (3/1) GO PRO (SAF) (6/1) GALILEO STAR (SAF) (8/1)

UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (11/1) KAROWE (12/1)

CAPTANNE (16/1) THE WHOLE APPLE (SAF) (33/1)

3:40 Race 6 The Ukunda Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 1- 4) Ione P. Mungai 60.0 5

2 ( 2- 2- 2) Fire Fighter Le. Sercombe 59.0 8

3 (w- 2- 3) Abby Rose (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 9

4 ( 1- 5- 1) La Cha Cha (SAF) H. Muya 55.0 3

5 ( 5- 3- 4) Bulawayo (ZIM) M. Kiilu 53.0 1