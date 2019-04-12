 Silverstone Air blazing barrels on the Classic trail - Daily Nation
Silverstone Air blazing barrels on the Classic trail

Friday April 12 2019

James Muhindi, Silverstone Air

James Muhindi rides Silverstone Air during Britam Kenya Guineas race at Ngong Race course on February 3, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • One minor hurdle he needs to overcome, is 2,400m, which Captanne from Oliver Gray's stable, has already mastered.

By DEJA VU
Silverstone Air is all the rage this year, as Free Wheeler was in 2018. Unfortunately, Free Wheeler has gone to stud, so, we can never see them together.

Under guardianship of Joe Karari and Captain Oruya, Silverstone Air with regular jockey, James Muhindi, will be a senior controlling speed at the Derby shrine wire.

One minor hurdle he needs to overcome, is 2,400m, which Captanne from Oliver Gray's stable, has already mastered. It is essentially between these two, with Fast Five bridging third place.

Missing link this afternoon, is the normal influx of international riders. Otherwise all 'tickety boo'. Muthaiga Club are customarily hosting members as an atmospheric booster.

Party in the Park (Jacob Lokorian on 50 kgs), must be a big noise for the Kisumu Handicap, although Tenby, Lettfot, Winter Comet, and Anjoli, are not about to let him have a smooth passage.

Looking only at Compadre in the Breeding Futurity Stakes. Lady Eccles next best. Gates open from 12.00 noon for a fully trumpeted programme.

SELECTIONS

12.50 pm Marico, Grace Kelly

1.25 pm Compadre, Kalola

2.00 pm Choc Chip, Top Notch

2.35 pm Quick Fire, Rising Dragon

3.10 pm Silverstone Air, Captanne, Fast Five

3.40 pm Abby Rose, Ione

4.15 pm Party in the Park, Tenby

4.55 pm Public Hero, White Dragon, Zodi West

5.30 pm Gold Pot, As Paragon

 

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 14/04/2019

12:50   Race 1   The Malindi Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 12 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

  1  ( 2- 1- 4)   Grace Kelly (SAF)   P. Kiarie            58.0       2

  2  ( 1- 2- 3)   Marico                  R. Kibet             56.0  H   1

  3  ( 5- 5- 2)   April's Song           J. Muhindi         54.0       3

  4  ( 7- 6-w)   Grand Opera (SAF) R. Mbatha (5.0)  54.0       4

  5  ( 5- 8- 7)   On the Warpath     M. Kiilu             50.0  H   5

FORM GUIDE: MARICO (11/10)  GRACE KELLY (SAF) (7/4) 

APRIL'S SONG (13/2)  GRAND OPERA (SAF) (18/1)  ON THE

 WARPATH (33/1) 

1.25   Race 2   The Silverstone Air Breeding Futurity 

Stakes

Distance 1000m. A terms race for two year olds only.  To

carry 57kg.  Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

  1  ( 3- 1)       Compadre             Le. Sercombe    57.0       2

  2  -             Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya            57.0       5

  3  -             Watchword           J. Muhindi         57.0       4

  4  ( 2- 3)       Kalola                   P. Mungai          55.5       1

  5  ( 1)          Lady Eccles           R. Kibet             55.5       3

FORM GUIDE: COMPADRE (8/11)  LADY ECCLES (9/2) 

JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (9/2)  KALOLA (7/1)  WATCHWORD

(16/1) 

2:00   Race 3   The Lodwar Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time

starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 6- 2- 2)   Choc Chip              Le. Sercombe    58.5       5

  2  ( 5- 5- 5)   Echo                     R. Mbatha (5.0)  58.5  H   4

  3  ( 5- 4- 3)   Repton                  R. Kibet             58.5       1

  4  ( 7- 3-w)   Emmy Award         M. Kiilu             57.0  H   6

  5  ( 4- 4- 6)   French Ruby (SAF) D. Tanui            57.0       2

  6  ( 2- 3- 2)   Top Notch             J. Muhindi         57.0  H   3

FORM GUIDE: CHOC CHIP (11/4)  TOP NOTCH (4/1) 

REPTON (9/2)  EMMY AWARD (11/2)  ECHO (6/1)  FRENCH

RUBY (SAF) (12/1) 

2:35   Race 4   The Lamu Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

  1  -             Dusha (ZIM)          P. Kinuthia (5.0)  59.0       1

  2  ( 3- 2- 3)   Quickfire               Le. Sercombe    59.0       4

  3  ( 5- 6- 1)   Peligroso               P. Kiarie            58.0       5

  4  ( 2- 2- 3)   Pepper Wood        P. Mungai          57.0  H   2

  5  ( 3- 4- 4)   Rising Dragon        R. Kibet             57.0  T   8

  6  ( 3- 3-w)   Bestow                 J. Muhindi         55.0       3

  7  ( 7- 5- 6)   River Run              D. Tanui            54.0       7

  8  ( 2- 5- 3)   Frisco                   J. Mutevu (5.0)   50.0       6

FORM GUIDE: QUICKFIRE (3/1)  RISING DRAGON (10/3) 

BESTOW (9/2)  PEPPER WOOD (9/2)  PELIGROSO (9/1)  

DUSHA (ZIM) (10/1)  RIVER RUN (14/1)  FRISCO (33/1)  

 

3:10   Race 5   The Silverstone Air Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year olds only.  To

carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.  There

 will be a parade before this race.

  1  ( 2- 3- 1)   Captanne              P. Mungai          57.0  H   8

  2  ( 1-w- 2)   Galileo Star (SAF)   H. Muya            57.0       2

  3  ( 3- 5- 1)   Go Pro (SAF)          J. Kultiang         57.0  T   4

  4  ( 4- 2- 1)   Karowe                 P. Kiarie            57.0       6

  5  ( 1- 1- 1)   Silverstone Air (SAF)             J. Muhindi   57.0          5

  6  ( 7- 8- 7)   The Whole Apple (SAF)            D. Tanui   57.0          7

  7  ( 1- 3- 1)   Fast Five (SAF)       Le. Sercombe    55.5       1

  8  ( 2- 7- 8)   Unforgettable (SAF)               M. Micino 55.5 T          3

FORM GUIDE: SILVERSTONE AIR (SAF) (10/11)  FAST FIVE

(SAF) (3/1)  GO PRO (SAF) (6/1)  GALILEO STAR (SAF) (8/1) 

 UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (11/1)  KAROWE (12/1) 

CAPTANNE (16/1)  THE WHOLE APPLE (SAF) (33/1) 

3:40   Race 6   The Ukunda Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

  1  ( 2- 1- 4)   Ione                      P. Mungai          60.0       5

  2  ( 2- 2- 2)   Fire Fighter            Le. Sercombe    59.0       8

  3  (w- 2- 3)   Abby Rose (SAF)    J. Muhindi         55.0       9

  4  ( 1- 5- 1)   La Cha Cha (SAF)   H. Muya            55.0       3

  5  ( 5- 3- 4)   Bulawayo (ZIM)     M. Kiilu             53.0       1

  6  ( 4- 4- 4)  

