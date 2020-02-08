Silverstone Air can charter his way through Kenya Gold Cup

By DEJA VU

A stainless, lightly raced, Silverstone Air (James Muhindi), has the world at his hoofs in the Kenya Gold Cup on Sunday afternoon at Ngong.

No doubt, Western Ballad and Clothes Horse, will try to high-jack the impeccable colt, rated 40+ due to his already eight out from eight win record. Abby Rose has not been a rambling robin reliant, to place her in the mix here.

Party in the Park should finally hit the Mount Kipipiri Condition ahead of Rising Dragon and Captanne, after several attempts trying to acclimate with scenery change. Respectable Judd was not too keen on delivering anything exemplary in the Kenya Guineas, but still keeps on plugging away, earnestly. Moonlight Shadow and The Bar are set to clash on Mount Homa, although My Sam might act as an intermediary.

Five unknown, locally bred, maidens face 1,000m to close the meeting. Better just scrutinize paddock images to see if anything particularly stands out. Westonian, Secret War, and, Martial

Art, are rapidly hallmarking their stamps as peerless stallions.

SELECTIONS

1.25 pm Moonlight Shadow, The Bar

2.00 pm Party In The Park, Rising Dragon

2.35 pm Unforgettable, Tainted Love

3.10 pm Silverstone Air, Western Ballad

3.45 pm Kalola, Tenacious

4.20 pm Frankie, Bullet

1:25 Race 1 The Mount Homa Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

1 ( 1- 5- 3) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

(SAF)

2 ( 1- 2- 4) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 H 3

3 ( 5- 5- 7) Go Pro (SAF) H. Muya 55.0 2

4 ( 5- 1- 2) My Sam R. Kibet 55.0 4

5 ( 2- 2- 1) Buxton D. Tanui 53.0 1

2:00 Race 2 The Mount Kipipiri Condition

Distance 1600m. A restricted condition race for three year olds

and over rated 12 and belowat closing. Maidens to carry

53.5kg. Winners once to carry 56.5kg.Winners of 2 or more

races to carry 60kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.First time

starters a

1 ( 7- 3- 4) Party In The Park (ZIM) J. Muhindi 58.5 2

2 (w- 5- 7) Rising Dragon Le. Sercombe 58.5 5

3 ( 2- 2- 6) Captanne P. Mungai 56.5 H 6

4 ( 7- 4) Make It So (SAF) R. Kibet 53.5 1

5 ( 3- 2- 7) Respectable Jud (SAF) D. Miri 53.5 H 4

6 (w- 3- 3) Statuette H. Muya 52.0 3

2:35 Race 3 The Mount Ng'iro Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

1 ( 2- 3- 2) Busselton P. Mungai 57.0 3

2 ( 4- 5- 4) Unforgettable (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 H 7

3 ( 5- 1- 2) Grace Kelly (SAF) R. Kibet 56.0 1

4 ( 4- 5- 5) La Cha Cha (SAF) M. Micino (2.0) 56.0 8

5 ( 2- 1- 5) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 56.0 4

6 ( 2- 2- 3) Compadre Le. Sercombe 55.0 5

7 ( 2- 1- 3) Marais D. Miri 55.0 6

8 ( 1- 2- 1) Tainted Love (SAF) D. Tanui 52.0 2

3:10 Race 4 The Kenya Gold Cup - George Drew

Challenge Series

Distance 3200m. A terms race for four year olds and over.

Four year olds to carry 57kg.Five year olds and over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 3- 3- 2) Clothes Horse (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 2

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 1

3 ( 4- 2- 1) Western Ballad (SAF) D. Tanui 56.5 3

4 ( 3- 4- 4) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia 55.5 4

3:45 Race 5 The Mount Kulal Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 12 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

1 ( 7- 4- 9) Seattle Spire (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 58.0 H 1

2 ( 5) First Instinct H. Muya 56.0 7

3 ( 4- 5- 2) Kalola Le. Sercombe 55.0 T 5

4 ( 4- 2- 3) Tenacious R. Kibet 53.0 2

5 ( 8- 6- 8) Kournikova J. Muhindi 52.0 3

6 ( 3- 6- 2) Peligroso D. Miri 52.0 6

7 ( 4- 4- 8) Risque D. Tanui 52.0 8

8 ( 5- 4- 4) Istanbul P. Mungai 51.0 4

4:20 Race 6 The Mount Mtelo Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at

starting. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.

1 - Bullet J. Muhindi 57.0 3