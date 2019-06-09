By DEJA VU

Talk about a one man show. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi), owned by Caotain M. Somow, demonstrated how a Concorde versus a Jumbo Jet, are really incomparable.

Silverstone Air, had a full 2,800m to gather his thoughts, before walking smartly away with the Kenya St Leger Royal Artillery Cup, for trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya. Fast Five, La Cha Cha, and, Unforgettable, had their own miniature race for places, in another county.

DISLOCATE ARM

Visiting Zimbabwean jockey, Brendon McNaughton, peeled off advances from Tainted Love while riding Chyulu Hills, to snap the Resolution Harmony Handicap by a tidy head. Thereafter, poor young Brendon seemed to dislocate his arm while steering Sir Judson in the Champagne Stakes, rendering him unable to partake in remaining competition.

Patsy Sercombe served owner Mim Haynes with a quartet of winners, saving one for Sarah Spencer. Exquisito!

NGONG RESULTS

12.25 pm - First Race - Resolution Harmony Handicap (1,800m)

1. Chyulu Hills (Brendon McNaughton)

2. Tainted Love (Daniel Tanui)

3. Glascote Rose (James Muhindi)

Distance: head/1.75/4.4. Time: 2:05:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

1.00 pm - Second Race - Resolution Value Maiden (1,400m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Wind Rose (Daniel Tanui)

3. Kaliga (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.4/8/1.4/9. Time: 1:33:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 5

Owned by Sarah Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.35 pm - Third Race - Ziara Terms for The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge (2,060m)

1. Clothes Horse (Richard Kibet) Dynastic Rule-Strapless

2. White Dragon (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Pharoah's Advocate (Patrick Mungai)

4. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 8.4/2.4/8/7.5 Time: 2:16:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Hayes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Flexi Handicap (1,600m)

1. Quickfire (Lesley Sercombe)

2. April's Song (James Muhindi)

3. Marais (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1/1.4/head/4. Time: 1:46:08/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.45 pm - Fifth Race - The Dhamani Terms Champagne Stakes Lady McMillan Challenge Cup (1,200m)

1. Lady Eccles (Richard Kibet) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Jordan River (James Muhindi)

4. Sir Judson (Brendon McNaughton)

Distance: 5.5/6/3.75/half. Time: 1:17:7/10 secs. Favourite: Moonlight Shadow 4-6. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya St Leger Royal Artillery Cup (2,800m)

1. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of My Fate-Lady Magic

2. Fast Five (Lesey Sercombe)

3. La Cha Cha (Daniel Tanui)

4. Unforgettable (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 8/1.5/1.4. Time: 3:26:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-15. Runners: 4

Owned by Captain M. Somow. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - Resolution Agility Merchants Purse (1,800m)

1. Shaman (Richard Kibet) Global One-Taboo

2. Lettfot (James Muhindi)

3. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Grace Kelly (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 3.75/2.4/2.5/3.75. Time: 1:59:8/10 secs. Favourite: Tenby 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercome

4.35 pm - Eighth Race - Care Handicap (1,000m)

1. Abby Rose (Joseph Mutevu)

2. Seattle Spire (James Muhindi)

3. My Sam (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 1.4/short-head/1.75/neck .Time: 1:04:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Captain Oruya and F. R. Nyagah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruyal