By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Silverstone Air with regular jockey James Muhindi, faced a stiffer task force in the Jockey Club Stakes at Ngong racecourse on Sunday, but overcame the older generation's ideals, with self-assurance.

Western Ballad renewed her startling Triple Crown era, in an attempt to de-rail Captain Somow's, Silverstone Air, only failing by less than a couple of lengths.

Public Hero and Clothes Horse, simmered behind, but Notorious ran dry of fuel.

Harbour Bay (Josphat Kultiang), allowed a sedate gallop to play to his strengths in the Kenya Cambridgeshire, enabling a real crunching of Fast Five.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe displays The Joe Kadenge Terms for the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes race, Trophy on July 28, 2019 at Ngong race course. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Joe Muya's stable has certainly perked up this season. He quickly produced a double from La Cha Cha in the Jason Dunford (Olympic swimmer) Handicap.

Oliver Gray's, Algy (James Muhindi), for Lord Stuart Rose, deprived Inca Ruler by a mere head in the Zarika Maiden. It was the tightest finish of all 8 races.

River Run (Patrick Mungai), kicked on early to the Lemy Mwenda handicap post, outpacing a well-spent Choc Chip, for five buoyant owners.

With a verve to suggest Navy Seal has returned safely to winning ways, defying 60 kgs, he changed the JCK Rose Bowl perspective, where others were more fancied.

Lesley's Sercombe definitely assisted in Navy Seal's thinking process. She immediately created a double on Lady Eccles in the Sir Ali Bin Salim, leaving Compadre completely polarised.

Silverstone ridden by Jockey James Muhindi wins George Drew Challenge series on July 28t, 2019 at Ngong race course. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NGONG RESULTS

12.20 pm - First Race - Zarika Maiden (1,200m)



1. Algy (James Muhindi)

2. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Gwen (Richard Kibet)

Distance: head/2.75/head/1.75. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Inca Ruler 4-5. Runners: 5



Owned by Lord Stuart Rose. Trainer Oliver Gray



12.55 pm - Second Race - The Kenya Cambridgeshire( 1,800m)

1. Harbour Bay (Josphat Kultiang) Curved Ball-Harbour Light



2. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe)



3. Eternal (Henry Muya)

Go Pro withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 7.5/3. Time: 1:56:00 secs. Favourite: Fast Five 4-6. Runners: 3

Owned and trained by Joe Muya.

1.30 pm - Third Race - Lemy Mwenda Handicap (1,400m)

1. River Run (Patrick Mungai)

2. Choc Chip (Lesley Sercombe)

3. The Whole Apple (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 3.4/3.4/3.75/0.75. Time: 1:25:4/10 Favourite: Choc Chip 7-4. Runners: 5



Owned by Elsa/Romolo Severini, Anna Bhalooooo, Runye Karlsen, and, Denise Schneider. Trainer Stewart McCann



2.05 pm - Fourth Race - Jason Dunford Handicap (1,600m)



1. La Cha Cha (Henry Muya)

2. Romeo Foxtrot (Paul Kiarie)

3. Kidnap (Michael Kiilu)

Distance: 2.4/4.4/2.4/1.4. Time: 1:40:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6



Owned by D. Mahinda, Joe and S. Muya. Trainer Joe Muya



2.40 pm - Fifth Race - KICC Handicap for The JCK Rose Bowl (1,400m)

1. Navy Seal (Lesley Sercombe) Mambo in Seattle-Pearl River



2. Lettfot (Patrick Mungai)



3. Ione (James Muhindi)

4. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2.75/2.4/2.4/1. Time: 1:26:1/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6



Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge Series (2,400m)

Jockey James Muhindi displays George Drew Challenge Series Trophy he won while riding Silverstone on July 28, 2019 at Ngong race course. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

1. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of my Fate-Lady Magic



2. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui)



3. Public Hero (Paul Kiarie)

4. Clothes Horse (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.75/2.4/2.5/9.5. Time: 2:32:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 7



Owned by Captain Sumow. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya



3.50 pm - Seventh Race - Wanyama Handicap (1,800m)

1. Unforgettable (James Muhindi)

2. Grace O'Malley (Joseph Mutevu)



3. King of Oxted (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2.4/head/2.4/5.4. Time: 1:55:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7



Owned by Captain Sumow and J. Ratcliff. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

Sir Judsun ridden by jockey James Muhindi (centre) leads Lady Eccles ridden by jockey Lesley Sercombe (left) and Kalola with Josphat Mungai during The Joe Kadenge Terms for the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes race on July 28, 2019 at Ngong race course. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



4.25 pm - Eighth Race - The Joe Kadege Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

1. Lady Eccles (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Compadre (Richard Kibet)

3. Kalola (Patrick Mungai)

4. Sir Judson (James Muhindi)

Distance: 9/4/nose. Time: 1:43:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe.