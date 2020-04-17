By DEJA VU

Sir Anthony McCoy and Frankie Dettori, were just some of the equine stars to join forces with Equestrian Relief to help raise £250,000 for NHS Charities. They took part in a series of team-based challenges over two weeks.

Equestrian Relief, a fundraising initiative that gathered a number of big names from the equine world, concluded on Monday evening and, although meeting with defeat as captain of Team Racing, McCoy hailed those efforts of ALL involved.

TOUCHED HEARTS

He said: "It was a pleasure to be involved. I'm really proud of everyone who assisted in funneling a great sum of money towards a cause that has touched hearts."

The event was won by Team Equestrian, captained by Zara Tindall (Queen Elizabeth's grand-daughter), which included Olympic gold medallists, Carl Hester and Scott Brash.

Top lot in the charity auction was membership of a Nick Bradley Racing syndicate which gathered £7,501.



Advertisement

Zara Tindall's painting managed £5,700. Frankie Dettori's signed breeches collected £4,900, and a round of golf with Sir Anthony, and ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell, earned £3,800.



Collectively the event added £165,440.

HEROES

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: "We are inspired by each of our idols that are giving back and saying thank you.

"To hear the NHS are their heroes is fantastic. Although donations are critical to make a difference, it's the morale and emotions involved, which mean so much to every team."

Further a field in Ireland, Brian Kavanagh has hailed an online auction that garnered €50,000 for Feed The Heroes organisation. Top lot was a Tiger Roll Aintree Grand National saddle cloth signed by Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott.



It brought in €4,100.Thirty six auction lots saw a Galway Festival course walk with Ruby Walsh, corporate hospitality at Longines Irish Champions Weekend, signed Al Boum Photo silks, and a yard visit to Ger Lyons' yard in Meath.

TERRIFIC WORK

Kavanagh said: "In these uncertain and worrying times, it's brilliant to see such positivity and unity to support the terrific work of frontline staff. We are delighted to plump up the money so that this reward can, in some small way, give practical support to nurses, doctors and carers, to display our sincere gratitude"

***

Racing New South Wales has fined rising star jockey Tom Marquand, and a groom, for breaking Covid-19 protocols after they embraced in celebration following Addeybb's win in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Marquand was fined A$2,000, and Safid Alam A$500, for the breach following an investigation after Saturday's race meeting at Royal Randwick. The win was Marquand's second at Group 1 level.

The pair were charged and pleaded guilty to breaking rule AR232(b) of 'having failed to comply with an order and/or direction of the Stewards in that after dismounting from Addeyyb, jockey Marquand did initiate contact with Mr Alam by contacting his shoulder, which then resulted in Mr Alam and jockey Marquand hugging shortly after'.

Racing NSW Stewards sought medical advice in respect to what measures should be implemented to permit Marquand to continue to participate at New South Wales race meetings.