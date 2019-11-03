By DEJA VU

Vino Rosso ( Irad Ortiz Junior 9-2, stall ten), trained by Todd Pletcher, sent McKinzie packing, entering the home stretch, to win a very traumatic $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita.

Higher Power was third with Elate in fourth. But, Mongolian Groom was pulled up by Abel Cedillo, near pole eight, with serious injury. Vets confirmed he sustained a left hind limb fracture, which was unavoidably requisite of euthanasia.

STATEMENT

The Breeders’ Cup Committee, has since issued this statement.

"Mongolian Groom's death, is a regrettable loss to the entire community. Our equine and human athletes’ safety is top priority. We have worked closely with Santa Anita leading up to these World Championships, promoting enhanced equine precautions," the statement said.

"Santa Anita has implemented numerous industry-leading reforms to intensify existing health measures. This will provide an most sheltered environment. In addition, thorough up-to-date medication practices, restrictions, testing protocols, security, surveillance, veterinary exams, injury management, and, racing surface analysis, have been implemented. These measures are in place to ensure transparency," the committee's statement added.

Bob Baffert‘s, McKinzie, went ahead after the final turn, but Vino Rosso, shot past him, to saunter across the wire.

REPOLE STABLE

Owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, Vino Rosso gave Pletcher his first Classic winner in 13 starts. McKinzie missed his long term partner, Mike Smith, who finished 8th on Yoshida. Ortiz had just won the $4 million Breeders' Cup on Bricks and Mortar.

Apparently, it is a no-brainer, that he should be Horse of the Year. Anthony Van Dyck (Ryan Moore 3-1), checked mid-stream, costing plenty lengths to end in third. Iridessa (Wayne Lordan 13-1), snatched the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf, awarding Europe its first success.