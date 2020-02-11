By JAMES MURIMI

St Christopher's Primary School Nanyuki, Braeburn Nanyuki School and Mpesa Foundation Academy will represent Central Kenya at the National Swimming Gala at Makini School in Nairobi next month.

They qualified after last week’s Private and International Preps Schools Sports Association (PIPSSA) invitational swimming championship at St Christopher's Primary School.

St Christopher's was crowned the best after they amassed 467 points with Braeburn Nanyuki School and Mpesa Foundation Academy following with 433 and 238 points, respectively.

The national gala at Makini School will run on March 7 and 8.

Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy, Hampton School, Mount Kenya Academy and Gold Fish Swim School followed the top three with 143, 64, 11 and eight points, respectively.

Samuel Lokomar, 16, from Mpesa Foundation Academy, Victor Ngucie, 11, from St Christopher's School Nanyuki and six-year-old Nganga Gakinya from Braeburn were the best overall swimmers after tying on 33 points.

NURTURE TALENTS

Domitilla Nafuna from Hampton School topped in the girls’ category while Nganga Gakinya from Braeburn led the boys’ team.

Bernard Mathu, a director of St Christopher's Primary School Nanyuki, said the event was meant to nurture the pupils’ talents as enshrined in the Competency Based Curriculum rolled out by the Ministry of Education.

"We want our children to perform better and we will continue supporting them to perfect their talents. This country has the potential of producing the best sports men and women and we are emphasising on that,” Mathu said.

The school's head coach, Omar Ali Omari, said the event also immensely contributed to sports tourism in the region and appealed for enhanced sporting activities countrywide.

"It provides an opportunity for our children to interact and nurture their talents,” Omari said.

The championship comprising of 150 swimmers attracted clubs and learning institutions from East African countries.