alexa Swimming world championships moved by a year - Daily Nation
Swimming world championships moved by a year

Monday May 4 2020

In this file photo taken on October 18, 2013 Kenneth To of Australia celebrates after winning the men's 100m Breaststroke race on the second and last day of the fourth stage of the 2013 FINA Swimming World Cup in Dubai. Record-breaking Hong Kong and Australia swimmer Kenneth To has died suddenly aged 26 after falling unwell at a Florida training camp, officials said on March 19, 2019. PHOTO | MARWAN NAAMANI |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

The next swimming world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said Monday.

The world championships were due to be held in Fukuoka next year from July 16-August 1 but will instead take place from May 13-29 in 2022, the international swimming federation (Fina) said in a statement.

The 2020 Olympic Games were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now run from July 23-August 8 in 2021.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said Fina president Julio Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Fina hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

The world aquatics championships also feature diving, open water swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

