Top clubs boycott Nakuru boxing leg

The first leg of the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) national boxing league started on Thursday at Madison Square Garden gymnasium, in Nakuru County with 19 teams on parade.

Among the top side in the three-day tournament is former champions Kenya police “Chafua Chafua” who may be in for smooth sailing after other top clubs stayed away.

The troubled BAK has faced a leadership crisis in recent months due to wrangles pitting sides supporting current president John Kameta and another led by secretary general Isaac Mbote.

Interestingly, hosts Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club whose officials are supporting the Kameta wing are among clubs that have boycotted the Nakuru league.

Other top clubs which stayed away include defending champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Prisons, Kenyatta National Hospital and Omar Kasongo Sports Academy (OKSA).

The clubs which have boycotted the Nakuru leg plan to stage their league in Mwingi, Kitui County from May 23-25.

“We are very disappointed and disturbed that Nakuru which is the home of boxing has taken sides and we have no team to cheer on in the three-day competition,” said James Olouch one of the ardent Nakuru fan.

Veteran Police boxer Ethan Maina started his campaign to reach the finals when he mercilessly clobbered John Mwanzia of Githurai 44 into submission in their lightweight contest.

In his second bout Maina floored Hamza said of Mombasa to send a strong of his intention to claim the first league bragging rights.

In the flyweight category, international boxer Shaffi Bakari of Police was in a class of his own when he overwhelmed Michael Donga of Nairobi 3-0.

Bakari sailed into the semis final when he stopped Moses Owino of Kibra in the first round after referee Nelson Otieno disqualified Owino in the first round for hitting his opponent with open gloves more than thrice.

Veteran police pugilist Joseph Shigali launched his welterweight campaign on a winning note when he demolished Dennis Otieno of Kisumu 3-0.