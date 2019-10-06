By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Ngong opened its portals to a vividly dashing array of Tusker radiance, pumping up the environment for a leisurely afternoon of sociability, and, tough competition.

Particularly striking, was Duke Hour, who reverentially crushed older players in the Tusker Malt Handicap, first-ever outing, over 1,800m. Trainers, Joe Karari and Captain Oruya (famous for Silverstone Air, among others), were tickled pink at Duke's classic prospects.

East Africa Breweries Limited Shopper Manager Mark Maina (left) presents Nairobi Cup to Navy Seal owners David Gray (second left), Mrs Margie Gray (right) and Jockey James Muhindi who won the race aboard Navy Seal on October 6, 2019 at Ngong.

Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe), was too cute for rivals in the Guinness Handicap. He jumped free by eight lengths and counting, for a sturdy syndicate of five.

FOURTH PLACE

Navy Seal (James Muhindi), reached vertigo-inducing heights, to shake off his neighbours in The Tusker Lager City of Nairobi Cup.

Advertisement

Harbour Bay was the only odd-man intervening at fourth place in front of a lack-lustre White Dragon. After all was said and done, plenty beer-drinking began, with a live band, lending itself to dancing. People were so happy that equestrianism has returned with a boomsky.

Jockeys (from left to right) Henry Muya (Grace O'malley), Lesley Sercombe (Chicago), Patrick Mungai (Quickfire), Richard Kibet (Shaman) and James Muhindi (Anjoli) during Whitecap Handicap race at Ngong on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NGONG RESULTS

12.40 pm - First Race - Guinness Handicap (1,200m)

1. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Piece of Cake (Richard Kibet)

3. Flash Harry (James Muhindi)

Distance: 8/2.5 Time: 1:13:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3

Owned by Justice Lenaola, Doctor John Sercombe, Maggie/David Gray, and, A. Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.20 pm - Second Race - Tusker Lite Handicap (1,200m)

1. Dusha (Patrick Mungai)

2. The Bar (James Muhindi)

3. My Sam (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: neck/8/1. Time: 1:14:1/10 secs. Favourite: The Bar 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by I. Rowe, W. Kilburn, I. Middleton & S. Grantham. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.55 pm - Third Race - Tusker Malt Handicap (1,400m)

1. Duke Hour (James Muhindi)

2. Karowe (Richard Kibet)

3. Cashing In (Patrick Mungai)

Chyulu Hills withdrawn at the start

Distance: 1.5/2.5/7/1. Time: 1:58:8/10 secs. Favourite: Comic Star 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by M. Farah. Trainers: Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

Navy Seal ridden by James Muhindi leads others from the bend during Tusker Lager Handicap for the City of Nairobi Cup race at Ngong on October 6, 2019. Navy Seal won the race. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Tusker Lager City of Nairobi Cup (1,600m)

1. Navy Seal (James Muhindi) - Mambo in Seattle-Pearl River

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

3. Fast Five (Patrick Mungai)

4. Harbour Bay (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.4/4.5/5.4/4.5. Time: 1:39:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics, who also cropped second place. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - Tusker Cider Maiden (1,400m)

1. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Jordan River (Henry Muya)

3. Gwen (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.4/4/4.5/3.5. Time: 1:29:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 7

Owned by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, Anna Bhaloo, Carol Bremner, and, Linda Garner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.40 pm - Sixth Race - Whitecap Handicap (1,600m)

1. Anjoli (James Muhindi)

2. Grace O'Malley (henry Muya)

3. Shaman (Richard Kibet)

Rising Dragon withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.5/1.4/0.75/1.5. Time: 1:40:3/10 secs. Favourite: Chicago 4-6. Runners: 5

Owned by J. Mody. Trainer Bindya Devani. Anjoli last won in April 2018.