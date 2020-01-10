Triumphant Malkia Strikers jet back, focus on Olympics

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Avail the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena for us to prepare for Olympics.

That was the humble appeal the national women’s volleyball team captain Mercy Moim made to the government as the team jetted back into the country to a jubilant reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday night.

Moim said the team has on many occasions failed to access the facility forcing the team to reschedule their training sessions, ending up not having proper preparations ahead of major championships.

“We are excited we have qualified for the Olympics and we therefore request the government to make necessary arrangements. If only we can train at Kasarani without disruptions for four months and a month or two to train in Europe then we might post good results in the Olympics,” said the Kenya Prisons left attacker.

Kenya women's national volleyball team players coach at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 10, 2020 upon the team's arrival from Cameroon where the team qualified for the Olympics. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Malkia Strikers were welcomed by Ministry of Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, among other ministry officials alongside Kenya Volleyball Federation officials led by chairman Waithaka Kioni, 1st and 2nd vice chairman Charles Nyaberi and David Kilundo as well as treasurer Kenneth Tonui and his assistant Moses Mbuthia.

Advertisement

A jubilant crowd, led by traditional dancers, braved the the cold weather at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to welcome the team, less than 24 hours after they ended a 16-year wait for qualifying for the Olympics with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in their last match of the qualifiers in Yaounde.

Team coach Paul Bitok said he is aware the Olympics is a different script altogether but said he has good program that if adapted Kenya might pull surprises.

“There are people who have talked to me and they are willing to host the team in Europe for international friendlies and I hope the government through the federation will make this possible because it’s only through such arrangements that we can perform well at that stage,” said Bitok.

Kenya national team coach Paul Bitok leaves the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 10, 2020 upon the team's arrival from Cameroon where the team qualified for the Olympics. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Kaberia said the team was in the government's hands now and they will do everything at their disposal to ensure they have proper preparation.

Kioni, Team Kenya's Chef De Mission to the 2020 Olympics, said he was happy Malkia Strikers will be part of the delegation to Tokyo.

Sharon Chepchumba, who emerged top scorer with 72 points, said she is happy that in her first calling at the Olympics the team has qualified for the Summer Games.

“ I really wanted to go to the Olympics and that’s why I put my best foot forward in the event. I’m glad my effort and the team in general gave us the ticket to the Olympics. We can only hope for the best,” said Chepchumba, who was received by her parents Simon Kiprono and Janet.

In the Cameroon event, Kenya recovered from a set down to see off Egypt 3-1 in their first match on Sunday before they strolled 3-0 past Botswana the next day.

The East Africans later held nerve to beat rivals and hosts Cameroon 3-2 on Tuesday before they put they sealed the ticket to Tokyo with a routine 3-0 against Nigeria on Thursday.

The Malkia Strikers now join hosts Japan, Serbia, China, United States of America, Brazil, Russia and Italy who have already qualified for the Games.

The eight nations will be joined by winners from Asian, European, South American and North American qualifiers.