Coinciding with Sunday's Ngong premier race meeting, is the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, creating a momentous occasion for

pundits.

Of course, Enable (Frankie Dettori), is looking to challenge for a third Arc, although it is a tougher call this year.

Very difficult to resist the charms of Officer Goldpot, who should skip away in front of the Guinness Handicap, from Flash Harry and Piece of Cake.

Oliver Gray has two runners in the Tusker Lite Sprint, both of whom, could outsmart My Sam. The Bar and Dusha, are fillies with solid reputations.

Comic Star collides with elderlies in the Tusker Malt 1,800m. Being an off-spring of Westonian, should stand Comic Star in fine sted over this distance, but more seasoned

competition, will be rife from Chyulu Hills, Miss Zuri, and Karowe.

Harbour Bay can bag the eminently-jammed City of Nairobi Cup, where Patsy Sercombe has White Dragon, Pharoah's Advocate, Fast Five, and, Navy Seal, all resourceful at a mile.

Tricky trying to sort a Tusker Cider Maiden where Inca Ruler should dictate, if unknown quantities don't suddenly emanate unannounced.

Chicago is a most fetching colt. He can dispose of a strong field in the Whitecap, replicating an authoritative debut June event. Shaman, Quickfire, Anjoli, Rising Dragon, and,

Grace O'Malley, are right up there to thwart Chicago's move.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm Gold Pot, Flash Harry

1.20 pm The Bar, Dusha

1.55 pm Comic Star, Chyulu Hills

2.30 pm White Dragon, Fast Five

3.05 pm Inca Ruler, Jordon River