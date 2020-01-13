Two clubs added to KVF league roster

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Rift Valley Prisons and Kenya Forest Service (KSF) are the new inclusions in this year's Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League.

While KSF, formerly known as Kenya Forest Rangers, will be making a comeback having been disbanded in 2014 due to financial constraints.

KSF coach Wachira Gatuiria said: "We are indebted to the new management for the support and our hope is to return the favour by performing well in the league. It has been long since we participated in the league and we don’t know what to expect but we are keen to have our presence felt.”

Meanwhile, newly elected KVF league clubs secretary general Kasuja Onyonyi has decried the dwindling number of women’s clubs ahead of the new season which gets underway next month.

Women’s teams included champions Kenya Prisons, KCB, Kenya Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Bungoma County, Kenya Defence Forces and Ashton from Mombasa. Onyonyi said with such development, the league can only get less competitive.

“Last year there were eight clubs in the league and during the draws on Saturday it turned out one club (Kenya Army) had pulled out and that leaves only seven clubs to challenge for the title,” bemoaned Onyonyi who doubles up as Kenya Pipeline team manager.

He added: “I’m afraid the number of teams might decrease going forward and the issue of playing home and away matches might even make matters worse especially for the teams that are self-sponsored.”

Onyonyi was elected on Saturday in absentia during the team managers' election taking over from Neddy Kilimo of DCI who was elected vice chairperson.