Fury-Wilder rematch date set

LOS ANGELES

The February 22 rematch between World Boxing Council heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, promoters announced on Friday.

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions said tickets for the highly anticipated bout would go on sale on Saturday, now that the venue has been confirmed.

"I'm happy and I'm excited that the rematch is finally happening," said Wilder, who will make his 11th title defence.

The American is coming off a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz on November 23 in Las Vegas, a victory that saw him improve to 43-0.

"I want to give the fans what they want to see. I've been doing it with my last three outings -- Fury, (Dominic) Breazeale and Ortiz," he said.

"They've been spectacular events -- from my ring walks, where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for - the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing."

Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw last December in Los Angeles.

Former world champion Fury was leading on the scorecards before he was knocked down by the American in the 12th round.

The big Briton beat the count, but a second knockdown helped cost him a victory.

"I proved myself the first time and I'm ready to do it again," Wilder said. "It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won't be any controversy with this one. I'm going to finish it."

Fury, who survived two severe cuts to beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in September, said he was looking forward to taking care of "unfinished business" against Wilder.

"The date has been set, and the 'Bomb Squad' is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.