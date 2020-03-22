Tyson Fury’s other major battles out of the ring

By WAIGWA KIBOI

As the saying goes, you do not judge a book by its cover. The story of Tyson Fury is quite inspiring. He was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England.

He weighed only 1lb after being born premature. His father named him Tyson after the then world undisputed boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Fury's story is about overcoming dark times.

In 2018, and with more than two years of inactivity, Fury returned to the ring to fight Deontay Wilder. The fight was scored a draw but Fury’s performance earned him Comeback of The Year and Round of The Year awards.

Fury has had many quotes which he keeps piling as he builds his career and experiences life. Here are just some of his quotes:

"I pray for forgiveness, for help and guidance, to be a better person, for the health of my family, for the world to be a better place."

"I am battling for all those people behind me who are suffering mental health problems, suffering from addiction and all those problems."

It is no secret that Fury has been suffering from mental health problems and has been very vocal on his struggles. In an incredible interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, he describes how he was on the verge of suicide. More quotes:

"Mental health has got to be the biggest battle I have ever fought with, more than any opponent."

"Exterior assets mean nothing if you cannot control what is going on inside."

"I am not even scared of the devil. If the devil confronts me, I would confront him as well."

"People can say anything they want about me. But I have got a big heart and will keep going."

"I have been as low as anybody can go and as high as anybody can go, and you can always overcome those problems that one may have."

"I am a gypsy: no education, no schooling, nothing. I do not care what people think of me. I do not care about being a hero, a role model, a champion."

"It is not about how much money I am getting paid. It is just a love of one-on one combat. I feel I am at home. I love the ring entrance, the talking. I am the master of it all."