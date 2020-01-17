By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday challenged Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to utilise the Sports Fund to improve the lives of sportspersons.

Uhuru was speaking at Mama Ngina Drive Waterfront in Mombasa where he hosted the national women's volleyball team after they qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Malkia Strikers emerged top during the Africa Olympic qualifiers held in Yaounde from January 5 to 9 to book the sole ticket reserved for the continent at the Summer Games.

"Sports has continuously put Kenya on the map. One thing that undisputedly makes us Kenyan is sports. Most people know Kenya because of our gallant sportsmen and sportswomen. You represent that which is best about Kenya," said Uhuru before he emotionally delved into the Sports Fund and welfare of sportspersons.

"We have a fund, a dedicated fund for sports. I want you to make sure that money goes to sports people and not buildings. I want this money invested in our sports people," he added amid raucous applause from Malkia Strikers players and coaches.

Uhuru said the Sports Fund was created to ensure sports people lead comfortable lives and asked the CS and newly appointed Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo to formulate policies to that effect.

Advertisement

"Develop policies for our sportsmen to make a living out of sports. I want them to wake up, play and go to sleep without having to worry about where they will get money for food and other needs. Our players should lead comfortable lives just like any other Kenyan," emphasised Uhuru, who gave the girls a token of Sh500,000.