Virtual re-match between Secretariat and Citation so popular

Debates have been going on for many years about who might have been the absolute greatest Triple Crowner.

Normally, on May 1, 2020, America goes mad about the Kentucky Derby at Louisville. It has now been re-scheduled for September 5.

What to do other than replace it with a virtual reality re-match between Secretariat, Citation, and 11other Triple Crowners. Was Affirmed even being considered after his annihilation of Aldar in 1978?

Citation was very much a man's horse - completely business minded (28 out of 30 races clear before his Triple Crown season ended in 1948. Simply and utterly great.

NATIONAL FIGURE

Secretariat became a national figure, even decorating magazine covers. He set a world record in the Belmont 1.5 mile Classic. He wiped away Citation memories, and, Man O' War.

He was magnificent to look at, with a heart of solid gold.

Citation helped America recover through their post World War 11 era in which 400,000 Americans gave lives to European and Pacific campaigns. Racing then, was as big as boxing and basketball.

So this leads us to to what computers surmised. Secretariat did get the better of Citation. Affirmed ran into fourth spot, behind Seattle Slew.

Following on from the enormous success of the Virtual Grand National, which generated £2.6 million in bookmaker donations for NHS charities, organisers at Churchill Downs raised more money to fight the Corona Virus.

MAKING PROGRESS

Drawn in stall three, Secretariat hugged the rail, midfield early on before making progress and taking aim at the pace-setting Seattle Slew, turning in.

Making his challenge between 1941 Triple Crown hero Whirlaway and exceptional 2015 champion American Pharoah, Penny Chenery's star powered past Citation to get on top close home.

Whirlaway hung left giving American Pharoah a sizeable bump.

Earlier this week, it was announced that racing at Churchill Downs is set to resume behind closed doors May 16. Order of finishing, for those of us still alive to capture what a feeling it was in days of yore.

There is a really fabulous film about Secretariat on Netflix or Youtube. Well worth watching.

1 Secretariat (1973)

2 Citation (1948)

3 Seattle Slew (1977)

4 Affirmed (1978)

5 American Pharoah (2015)

6 Whirlaway (1941)

7 Count Fleet (1943)

8 Justify (2018)

9 Assault (1946)

10 War Admiral (1937)

11 Omaha (1935)

12 Gallant Fox (1930)