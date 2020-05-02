By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As you enter Nakuru Boxing Club, popularly known as ‘Madison Square Garden,’ a deafening silence and savage coldness greets you.

The knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic is startling evident as you stepped deep into the popular gymnasium which is considered the cradle of boxing in Kenya.

The sound of young pugilists breathing and whizzing in the ring as they sweat and trade punches while others improve their fighting endurance, balance and footwork by skipping rope in a coordinated rhythm is conspicuously absent.

There is no thunderous sound of upcoming boxers bathed in fresh sweat that runs down their faces and limbs, splashing on the floor of the gymnasium as they test their punching power by mercilessly hitting punching bags hanging loosely over their heads.

The 60-year-old ring, arguably the best boxing ring in Kenya built to international standards, is lifeless and isolated as it overlooks a black board with the names of committee and roll of champions.

The profound silence is a stark reminder that coronavirus pandemic is deadlier than the punches that fly over the ring that is held firmly in place by thick and firm white ropes supported by strong corner posts painted red and blue.

There is no doubt the pandemic is putting enormous strain in the sport as all boxing activities in the ring are now on hold.

The ring is the foundation of many boxing careers and is replete with a rich history of nurturing some of the best ever pugilists in the history of Kenyan boxing.

This is where Philip Waruinge, one of Kenya’s most decorated boxers, launched his career. Waruinge is the only athlete in the history of the game in Kenya to have won a medal in two editions of the Olympic Games, having claimed bronze in 1968 Games in Mexico and silver in Munich (1972 Olympics).

Legendary boxer Philip Waruinge who is the elder brother of Samuel Mbugua handing over the coveted Val Barker trophy to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at State House Nairobi after winning a bronze medal in the Mexico Olympic Games in 1968. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Some of the pioneers of sport include the late football legend Joe Kadenge (before he shifted gears to football), Gabriel Musoyi, Isaa Gichangi, Gabriel Kinyua, Sammy Mbugua, Philip Mainge and Sammy Kipkemoi, Kamau Mbugua and Francis Mbagara.

Other boxing greats in Kenya who launched their boxing careers at the gymnasium that was used as a training ground for British soldiers include John “Duran” Wanjau, David “DK” Kamau, Isaiah Ikhoni, Peter “Kawasaki” Kariuki, Peter “Dynamite” Odhiambo, and celebrated coach Peter Morris.

“I have an affection for the ring. I had several fights there before it was upgraded to international standards and even after it was upgraded. It is a boxing ring replete with history,” says Mainge, who boxed at the club in the 1970s.

DEVASTATING BLOW

The current coach of Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, is a sad man as the pandemic has unleashed a devastating blow and knocked down his training plans.

“You have no idea what the boxers are missing unless you’re a boxer, a coach or a true boxing enthusiast who knows the rich history of Nakuru Madison Square Garden gymnasium,” says the Hungary-trained tactician.

Coach Mwangi is worried that the pandemic is likely to disrupt his training programme this season for the 30 pugilists under his watch.

“This coronavirus pandemic is a terrible blow to my coaching plans. It has come at a time when my boxers were improving on their performance,” said coach Mwangi.

Legendary boxer Samuel Mbugua with the numerous medals he won during his illustrious stellar outside his house at Daniel Kanyi Estate in Nakuru town on April 29, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The veteran coach revealed that moments after the government banned public gatherings and sports activities to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, he was confused.

And the news came at the wrong time as he was leading his charges to the finals of the intermediate boxing championships in Thika in March.

Several of his boxers had booked places in the semi-finals.

DEBUTS RUINED

The tournament was crucial as it was a qualifying round for the Kenya Open boxing tournament to be held later in the year.

The virus has dashed any hopes that the budding pugilists had of making their maiden appearance in the annual Kenya Open tournament which has now been put on hold.

They will now have to wait final decision from the Boxing Association Kenya as to whether there will be a rematch.

“The semi-final matches were just about to be concluded as only two bouts were remaining on the cards before the official announced the abrupt stoppage of the tournament,” said coach Mwangi.

He added: “I felt as if I was in the ring and I had been hit by a lucky punch that floored me. The announcement disrupted my winning ways as my boys were progressing well in the tournament and were bound to grab several final slots,” the coach said.

Boniface Mogunde of Kenya Police (left) takes on Moses Biko of Vihiga during their welterweight contest at the first leg of the national boxing league at Madison Square garden in Nakuru on May 9, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI |

Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club has about 30 upcoming boxers who train daily at the club.

“I have about five boxers who have shown potential of bursting onto the national stage and I hope this pandemic will come to an end soon,” said coach Mwangi.

One of the most promising pugilists is the national novices champion Jacob Achor (light welter) who has floored his opponents with damaging hooks in domestic competitions.

Other upcoming boxers at the club include Obed Mukaya (light weight) and Riak Abot (welterweight) among others.

Coach Mwangi says he has advised his boys to do early morning road work to remain fit ahead of the resumption of the season.

“Roadwork is a critical component of boxing training and is one aspect of body fitness that I am urging my boys to continue doing as they observe the dusk-to-dawn curfew and maintaining social distancing guidelines and Ministry of Health safety measures,” said coach Mwangi.

Some of the boxers said they were missing the gymnasium.

“I love skipping rope as it is the best exercise for fighters, as it improves endurance, footwork, punching power, stamina for throwing combination and improves breathing efficiency and ability to stay calm,” said boxer Achor.

Joel Koech (light fly) who joined the club last year also says he is missing skipping the rope.

“Skipping the rope has taught me how to bounce back efficiently. With skipping rope, I was easily bouncing over 100 times,” said Koech.