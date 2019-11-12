By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Top Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League clubs have moved to Nyayo Gymnasium to prepare for end of season play-offs after being denied access to Kasarani Indoor Arena last week.

Kasarani, the venue for the play-offs slated from November 22 to 24, is fully booked until November 21 rendering it unavailable for teams to train.

General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will battle for the men's title while Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Commercial Bank and debutants Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will contest for the women's trophy.

On Monday, women’s defending champions Kenya Prisons, Pipeline and DCI held their training sessions at Nyayo alongside Kenya Prisons men.

KPA (Makande hall) and KDF (Moi Air Base, Eastleigh) are training at their respective facilities while champions General Service Unit and KCB are still training outdoors as they seek an indoor facility.

Kenya Prisons women’s coach Josp Barasa said they expect experienced setter Jane Wacu to join the team as they seek to defend their title.

“Of course our goal is to defend the title. It’s not going to be easy but we are doing our best. Currently we have 17 players in training but we have to reduce the squad to 14. Therefore, every player has to prove why she should be in the final list,” said Barasa after their first indoor training session on Monday.

He added: “We have other setters in Joy Luseneka and Herman Kipyegon but Wacu’s presence will be an added advantage. We hope she will join us soon.”

Wacu is attached to club Charmeliers in Seychelles.

Meanwhile, Pipeline began life without Trizah Atuka who is nursing a long term knee injury. Coach Margaret Indakala said they are working on plan B with their skipper ruled out.

“We don't have a problem in other departments but our middle position is wanting. But we have atleast nine days to train and I’m optimistic something will come up and we will fix the position,” said the former Kenyan international.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said the expectations are high as they make their maiden appearance at the championship.