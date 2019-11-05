By DEJA VU

Joseph prepared four runners, father Aidan ran three, but it was unrelated Danny O’Brien, who fastened his seatbelt for Australia with sole entry, Vow And Declare (Craig Williams 16-1), narrowly prevailing by a wee-small head in the 3,200m Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Danny trains at Flemington, so, it was an all cool procedure. Prince of Arran, Il Paradiso, Master of Reality, Surprise Baby, Mer de Glace, Finch, Cross Counter, Steel Prince, and, Magic Wand, were all in the money behind.

The other thirteen hopefuls were really struggling, by comparison. Vow and Declare is now paddock bound to freedom, until connections begin pondering about a trip to Royal Ascot.

They believe their stayer can meet Queen Elizabeth. Vow and Declare is the son of Declaration of War and Geblitzt.

In the aftermath of Australia’s most coveted race, worthy globetrotter, Prince Of Arran was promoted to second from third after stewards objected to interference caused by Master Of Reality (Frankie Dettori 5-1), who was demoted to fourth after being within absolute reach.

Dettori wanted to cry. He has been given a nine meeting suspension for careless riding, plus $20,000 fine. It is the one race Dettori has never grasped. He says the interference was extremely minimal.

Jockey Craig Williams celebrates with the trophy after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race onboard Vow and Declare in Melbourne on November 5, 2019. PHOTO | WILLIAM WEST | AFP

We are unhappy to report that Rostropovich has sustained a potentially serious stress fracture to his pelvis. He is currently at the Equine Centre at Werribee.

Animal rights activists made their points known, illustrating that while many celebrate this institution, many don't.

They were particularly upset with Jockey Michael Walker for using his whip excessively on Prince of Arran. He has received a seven meeting ban, and $10,000 fine.