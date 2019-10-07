Waldgeist stuns Enable in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

By DEJA VU

Enable (Frankie Dettori 4-5), was given a royal reception of cheers, upon leaving the parade ring, stalls, when hitting the front, and, even on her way back after an unhappy ending during Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In fact, an eerie silence fell over Longchamp on Sunday afternoon, as Waldgeist, 5, took the honours from the World's most adored Enable, by 2.5 lengths. It happened to be a 98th Arc de Triomphe, which Enable almost clicked for a third time.

Thousands of supporters arrived to urge their stunning filly home, but she actually began to droop in the final furlong, allowing Waldgeist his moment of glory.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori riding horse "Enable" reacts after finishing second during the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe flat race at the ParisLongchamp race track in Paris, on October 6, 2019. Waldgeist denied Enable a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory on October 6, 2019 in a thrilling race at Paris Longchamp. PHOTO | GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT | AFP

It can only be described as a phenomenal turn of footy. Normally, it is Enable who conjures up crazy speed where it matters.

Trainer, John Gosden, was understandably deflated, possibly blaming a rain-soaked ground for Enable's withering state. He congratulated all connections, of course.

So, it was Andre Fabre who prepared Waldgeist at 16-1, to cause this major-league upset.

This is why the sport is ever turbulent and magnetic. Andre scored his eighth Arc win, which he first managed 32 years ago with Trempolino.

He has since been regarded as one of the greatest of his generation. He is now 73, but looks 60.

Ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot for owners, Gestut Ammerland and Newsells Park, Waldgeist's future is unknown.

French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot (2ndL) holds up the trophy on the podium, flanked by Qatari Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani (R) and French President of France Galop Edouard de Rothschild (2ndR), after winning on "Waldgeist" during the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe flat race at the ParisLongchamp race track in Paris, on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT | AFP

Immediate retirement could be an option. Sottsass finished third under Cristian Demuro, for Jean-Claude Rouget at 8-1.

Japan, Magical, and, Soft Light, filled other spots for the 2,400m journey. Ghaiyyaf led handsomely until fading up the straight. Twelve runners remained, after an initial entry of eighty.