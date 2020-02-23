Wamunyu elected NCAA chairman

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Teddy Wamunyu and Lydia Musei were elected unopposed as the chairman and vice chairperson of the newly formed Nairobi County Aquatic Association (NCAA) on Saturday.

Historically, there have been two squabbling factions, Nairobi Swimming Association and the Kenya Swimming Federation – Nairobi Branch, each claiming to have the right to conduct competitions within Nairobi.

But after a Special General Meeting (SGM) in January, they came up with a single body, the Nairobi County Aquatics Association, which brings together and administers all the clubs, schools and institutions within Nairobi.

According to their constitution, they are in charge of administration of Aquatic Sports (Swimming, Water Polo, Open Water Swimming and Artistic Swimming) within Nairobi.

Anne Njogu was also elected unopposed as the Assistant Competitions Secretary, Suzanne Mwaura beat Nasser Mohammed to the Public Relations Officer post, Valdz Mzazi took the coach representative (male) post, Geoffrey Watene was unopposed for the swimmer representative male post, Andrew Nderu was also elected unopposed as the Competitions Secretary AND Thomas Muli was voted in as the Honorary Treasurer.

However, Otters Academy of Swimming, Bubbles Swimming Academy and the Kenya School of Swimming had gone to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), days before the elections were held, challenging the constitution making process, SGM, composition of the elections board among other issues.

They were seeking orders to stop the elections. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday at the SDT.

“There was no notice to all members for the SGM and the elections, no public participation and no clear process was followed in appointing members of the electoral board. The Nairobi County Aquatic Association itself is not even registered with the Sports Registrar and therefore cannot purport to hold elections. The Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) itself is yet to conduct elections and has no constitution – county bodies are supposed to align with KSF and therefore the (NCAA) constitution at this point is null and void. These are just some of the illegalities we are raising on the whole process,” Elvis Majani, one of the lawyers representing the three petitioners lamented.

The petitioners have also requested the chairman of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to be summoned before the panel hearing the matter to testify and explains his interests on the issues.

“The chairman of the Sports Disputes Tribunal, being the mediator of the Independent Managing Committee that brought the two bodies, has found himself embroiled in the politics of the respondents and thus he cannot be an impartial arbiter in this matter,” the petition reads partly.

Sarah Ochwada, who presided over the elections, says everything went on well.

“The process ran smoothly as the independent electoral team was tasked to conduct the polling exercise. Members of the newly formed County Association who were present yesterday were calm, and there was a consensus to carry out the process. Those present expressed their contentment with how the exercise was carried out as well as the outcome,” she told Nation Sport.