Wangeci: My career took a nosedive at French club

Former Kenyan international Esther Wangeci has admitted that her 2015 transfer to French volleyball team Charmalieres played a role in making her game nosedive.

The former national women’s volleyball team right attacker Wangeci who has been a regular player since joining the team from Tetu Secondary School in 2011 regretted the move, saying it dimmed her career that had taken off well.

"That's where the rain begun beating me. I left for France in 2015 when my star was shining. Unfortunately, I managed to play only five matches for the team out of a possible 21. And that really that demoralised me. Besides, I was playing in the same position as red-hot Christelle Nana from Cameroon and on most occasions, I was overlooked during team selection," said the Kenya Pipeline player.

Wangeci was speaking yesterday after conducting her individual training session at Pipeline Estate in Nairobi.

RAPID DECLINE

"With that, my game declined rapidly. When I returned home in 2016 after one season, I wasn't at the same level where I was when I left and I must say it has never been the same again. In retrospect, I think it was a wrong move," she said.

Wangeci played for the French club alongside Jane Wacu, Brackcides Agala, and Evelyne Makuto.

Wangeci formed a good partnership with lanky Lydia Maiyo who is sister of former Kenyan international Phillip Maiyo in the team. She was in the Kenyan team that won the historic FIVB World Grand Prix in 2015 in Australia.

Wangeci has said she is open to playing for Kenya again.

"I'm aware there are promising players who have shown the urge and willingness to perform well and I applaud them. But I believe I'm not done just yet. However, my focus is also on helping my club prosper in future assignments," said the 30-year-old.

Wangeci was part of the Kenya Pipeline team that claimed bronze medal at the African Clubs Championship in Egypt early last year.

Wangeci last played for national team during the 2016 Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon. Kenya lost to the hosts to miss out on a chance to play at the Olympics Games.