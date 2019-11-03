By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Seven-year-old Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui 3-1), produced a super finish, after trading punches with Pharoah's Advocate to win the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

She hurled a 1.5 length knockout blow to lift the trophy. Trained by Maralynn Bengough at Naivasha, Western Ballad's longevity can be interpreted by very few appearances.

Clothes Horse and Navy Seal, were absolutely neutralised, way back. Harbour Bay, who breezed by last time out, seemed hung-over from watching Rugby World Cup finals.

Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe), raised a delicious paradox in the Tana River Mangabey Handicap, with unremitting endeavour against King of Oxted and Duke Hour.

It caused delirious acclaim from the stands, when Inca Ruler unequivocally blasted Duke Hour's intentions. Demonstrably a special colt for owners Linda Garner, Patsy Sercombe, Anna Bhaloo and, Carol Bremner.

Well done to Oliver Gray for his zippy zappy double, courtesy of Coralline and The Bar. Both are fillies to note down as potential chippers.

Advertisement

NGONG RESULTS

1.10 pm - First Race - Tana River Mangabey Handicap (1,800m)

1. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe)

2. King of Oxted (Patrick Mungai)



3. Duke Hour (James Muhindi)

Distance: 0.75/1/1/2.4. Time: 1:51:9/10 secs. Favourite: Duke Hour 5-4. Runners: 6



Owned by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, Anna Bhaloo, Carol Bremner, and, Linda Garner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



1.45 pm - Second Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)



1. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui) Go Deputy-Western Serenade

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Patrick Mungai)

3. Clothes Horse (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Navy Seal (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.5/1/7/8.5. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: All fairly well matched. Runners: 5



Owned by Chuck and Maralynn. Trainer Maralynn Bengough



2.20 pm - Third Race - Hirola Maiden (1,600m)

1. Coralline (James Muhindi)

2. Greys Moet (Patrick Mungai)



3. Statuette (Daniel Tanui)

Quasar withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 5/1.5/8/8. Time: 1:42:9/10 secs. Favourite: Respectable Jud 9-4. Runners: 7



Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray. Don't be alarmed. Wakini is still training others



2.55 pm - Fourth Race - Sokoke Mongoose Handicap (1,400m)

1. My Sam (Richard Kibet)

2. Marais (Paul Kiarie)



3. Grace O'Malley (James Muhindi)

Chitaki Springs withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3/2.4/1.75/half. Time: 1:27:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 9



Owned by Mi Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



3.30 pm - Fifth Race - Mountain Bongo Condition (1,200m)

1. The Bar (James Muhindi)

2. Tenacious (Kalvin Nganga)



3. Peligroso (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 7.5/0.75/2.75/5.5. Time: 1:13:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 6



Owned by T. Mulwa, and, P. Nduati. Trainer Oliver Gray



4.05 pm - Sixth Race - The Steward's Handicap Trophy (1,000m)

1. Caen (Robert Mbatha) King's Chapel - Point du Hoc

2. Kidnap (Michael Kiilu)



3. Crixus ({Paul Kiarie)

4. Flash Harry (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/nose/1.5/1. Time: 1:01:7/10 secs. Favourite: Abbey Rose 11-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua.

