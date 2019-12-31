Why there is no party after party for beach volleyball team

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Mombasa is awash with holidaying individuals and families with the coastal beaches a favourite spot for relaxation.

But the Kenya national women’s beach volleyball team isn’t about to be distracted by the merry-making as they have their eyes firmly on the ball, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers that will be held in Dar es Salaam in a fortnight.

And the team Monday received a major boost from Flamingo by Pride Inn Beach Hotel who, apart from offering them training facilities, have offered free refreshments, access to hotel’s gym facilities and dinner on the last day of training.

Victor Shitaka, the regional manager at Pride Inn Group of Hotels, officially welcomed the team at their facility and pledged to continue supporting sports locally.

"We, as Flamingo by Pride Inn Beach Hotel, are very happy to be associated with this team which is preparing for the Olympic qualifiers and will give them every possible support to ensure they prepare well for the championships," Shitaka said.

The team coach Sammy Mulinge said his technical team was working more on endurance as they ensure the players, a majority whom have not played beach volleyball before, to get used to the sand.

He said the players were also working on ball control and adapting to wind control as they strengthen the defensive and offensive set-ups.

He also said they were in the process of starting to identify the winning pairs ahead of the qualifying games which will also feature Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and Eritrea.

"We expect very stiff competition from Rwanda, whose team has been to the World Cup and the Olympics before, and who have the chemistry required for the game.