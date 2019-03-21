With seven starters in the field, including two of the top three, Godolphin stands on the doorstep of a first Golden Slipper win.

By DEJA VU

Australia's top two-year-old horses meet at Rosehill Gardens on Friday night for Longines Golden Slipper and the AU$3.5 million G1 Golden Slipper Stakes - World's richest for age group.

The G1 George Ryder Stakes will compete for the spotlight when Winx pursues more stardom in her penultimate competition.

Final showdown, could put her against The Autumn. With all the best on parade, this shapes up as quite the most absorbing event ever.

EXCITEMENT

Fans can begin their excitement at 12:30 pm Sydney time, with the AU$3.5 million (US$2.4 million) Golden Slipper Stakes taking centre stage at 4.30 pm. Cosmic Force is the one they have to beat. He will continue his newfound rivalry with Microphone, Tenley, Lyre, Exhilarates, Pin Sec, Kiamichi, and, Bivouac.

FAVOURITE

Early favourite, Yes Yes Yes, drifted, after being drawn in a poorly 19th stall.