Kenya women’s volleyball team player Edith Wisa believes her move to KCB from Prisons early this year has given her a chance to start afresh.

The middle blocker, an undergraduate accounting student at the Mount Kenya University joined Kenya Prisons in 2013 from Lugulu Girls High School until the end last year when she crossed over to KCB.

It was while at Prisons and with the Kenya’s Malkia Strikers that her passport mysteriously disappeared in her bag that led to her failing to travel for the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers in Italy last August. The passport mysteriously reappeared after the Kenya team had travelled.

Kenya lost all their matches against hosts Italy, Belgium, and Netherlands.

“I believe it’s a new phase altogether. It’s like starting all over again which is a good thing. My passport disappearance is all in the past now. I will definitely compete in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National league, Clubs Championship at the new club and the expectations are high.

“At the same time, I also look forward to featuring for the national team and I can only hope for the best knowing very well that it’s another opportunity to soar,” said the 26-year-old player.

She said she was looking forward to graduating in December.

“I’m done with my course work as far as my accounting studies are concerned. And where else would I have done my internship if not at KCB. I was looking forward to starting my attachment but all that is at standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. But once the virus is contained I look forward to beginning the internship so that I graduate in December,” said the soft-spoken blocker.

The Lugulu Girls High School alumnus said the training programme the club gave them has been helpful.

“I have been going out of my way to be a better player. Just like any other player out there. I hope the pandemic is curbed so that normalcy resumes.