When War of Will (WOW), (Tyler Gaffalione 7-1), flashed his boots beneath the Preakness Stakes finishing line at Pimlico, punters were ecstatic by the scintillating turn of events on a rather bizarre Triple Crown adventure.

You will all recall how Maximum Security impeded Wow's prospects, in the Kentucky Derby, a fortnight ago.

Tyler, 24, carrying Gary Barber's silks, made amends to prove a point leveled against him by Gary West, owner of Maximum Security, in a time of 1:54:3/10 seconds.

As the gates opened, Bodexpress reared and bucked. He was not terribly keen to participate.

He quickly tossed jockey, John Velazquez to the basement, before even taking a step.

The Gustavo Delgado trained-runner then sprinted loose all the way around, pretty similar to what happens in most Grand National's.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione celebrates in the winners circle after riding War of Will #8 to win the 144th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. PHOTO | ROB CARR | AFP

Even though it is a huge blow to connections, crowds seem to revel in such drama.

They tend to follow a horse who can carry himself proudly amongst 12 others, while enjoying some freedom.

It is definitely amusing. Bodexpress galloped right to the wire, without any harm to anyone, before being apprehended. Velazquez returned safely, unscathed.

Bodexpress was far enough to the outside to avoid Tyler's detection during competition.

Wow was handy and relaxed throughout, saving ground on the first turn. Staying calm proved to be his key to success in Pimlico. Warrior's Charge had initially been leading, but then faded to fourth.

Everfast 29-1, closed from 11th to second, by a nose over Owendale.

Better believe it. One day before the Preakness, Gary West challenged those four Kentucky Derby contenders who were involved in that notorious incident, to race against his colt again, offering $5 million to whoever can beat him.

Included in this proposition, was the suggestion of a $5 million return from the owner of any of the quartet of horses who loses to Maximum Security.