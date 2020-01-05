Yaoundé Note Book- Day 2

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Separate elections for MPs and mayors

Cameroon residents will go to the ballot next month for the parliamentary polls. The elections will see citizens elect their next Members of Parliament as well as mayors.

With only a few weeks to the February 9 polls, the usual election fever that grips Kenya is not evident in Cameroon with no campaign caravans in town.

The presidential election is held separately with the parliamentary elections. Interestingly, it’s the president who decides when the parliamentary polls will be held.

Paul Biya, the current president will celebrate his 87th birthday on February 13 and has been in power since taking over in 1982 following the resignation of his predecessor Ahmadou Ahidjo. Cameroon has had only two presidents, Ahidjo and Biya, since gaining independence in 1960.

Here, they drive cars on the right side

It’s been a light moment whenever Team Kenya members go to board their team bus for training. Almost everyone from the players to the coaches heads to the left side of the bus to board only to be redirected to the right where the door is actually located.

This is because all vehicles in Cameroon have the steering wheel on the left unlike Kenya where drivers sit on the right.

By law, you are required to keep right when driving in Cameroon. It’s remains to be seen how long Team Kenya will take to realise the bus door is on the right since we keep going to the left despite having boarded more than five times now.

A habit is indeed a disease!

Sh333 for a ride at top amusement park

Cameroon’s equivalent for Kenya’s Uhuru Park is called Lac Municipale loosely translated to Municipal Lake.

It is located just behind Hotel des Deputes where Malkia Strikers are based providing a scenic view for our queens through their balconies while resting.

It costs approximately Sh333 (2000 Cameroon Francs) for a boat ride around the artificial lake. The capacity of the boats is four people while a ride can last up to 30 minutes.

The social amenity is run by the municipal government of Cameroon who collect the revenue.