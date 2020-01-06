Yaoundé Note Book- Day 3

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Biya seeks to rule until he’s 92 years!

Since ascending to power in 1982, Paul Biya (above) has been re-elected seven times with the latest being the 2018 elections. “The Lion,” as he is fondly referred to, amended the constitution in 2011 to introduce seven-year terms, scrapping the initial five-year terms.

The seven-year terms have no limit meaning one can vie for re-election as president for as long as you want. Before becoming President, Biya served as Secretary-General of the Presidency from 1968 to 1975 and then as Prime Minister of Cameroon from 1975 to 1982. By the time he completes his second seven-year term in 2025, he will be 92 years old!

Charging gadgets has been a challenge

Yours truly has had to endure tough times when it comes to charging my work equipment from camera battery, laptop, phone and wi-fi router.

Well, in Kenya we are used to having three-pin chargers but here in Cameroon, the sockets are for two-pin chargers. With only one three-pin charger available in the hotel room, I had to charge one item at a time which can be frustrating.

But Nation correspondent based in Cameroon, Eugene Ndi came to my rescue with a power extension that supports three-pin chargers. He has certainly made by life easier over the last 24 hours enabling me to charge all my equipment at one go.

Qualifiers attracts nine big sponsors

It’s now clear why the Cameroon Volleyball Federation (Fecavolley) fought so hard to host this qualifying event. Sponsors have been scrambling for banners at the match venue, Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

Government telephone services provider Camtel are the official sponsors while there are other eight supporting sponsors for the event.

State-owned water company Camwater, Mineral water company Tangui, national carrier Camair, Negri, Finsea, insurance firm Chanas Assurance and Fertileva have also pumped money in this event.