Yaoundé Note Book- Day 4

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Germans actually colonised Cameroon

The French are widely recognised as the colonisers of Cameroon but before them, Germany had actually ruled the West African country for three decades.

The Germans came to the modern day Cameroon in 1884 but left in 1916 after the League of Nations (currently United Nations) ordered them to surrender their foreign colonies following their loss in World War in 1914.

Britain and France showed interest in Cameroon and that's how the French actually set foot in Cameroon. However, their stay only lasted 44 years since Cameroon gained independence in 1960, Ahmadou Ahidjo being sworn in as the first president.

Dibango inspired Michael Jackson

Famous American pop star, the late Michael Jackson, is believed to have drawn inspiration from 86-year-old Cameroonian musician Emmanuel N'Djoke Dibango fondly known as Manu Dibango.

Dibango (was born in Douala but resides in Paris. He is known for his unique tunes that fuse jazz, funk and traditional Cameroonian music.

Dibango's hit song Soul Makossa, which was produced in 1972 is said to have influenced Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Starting' Somethin which was the opening track of the American's famous album Thriller of 1982.

Dibango occasionally visits Cameroon and remains one of most celebrated musicians in the country with his unrivaled skill on the saxophone.

Different handshake for close friends

It's easy to tell close friends and people who are strangers here in Cameroon. While in Kenya, close friends shake hands then knock each other on the shoulders, Cameroonians shake hands then snap their fingers.

But that is only a preserve for young men who are close buddies or belong to the same age group.