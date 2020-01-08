Yaoundé Note Book- Day 5

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Cameroon flag used to have two stars

The flag of Cameroon used to have two yellow stars on the green stripe when the country was known as the Federal Republic of Cameroon.

The two stars represented the Anglophone and Francophone governments. However, the federal system was abolished in 1972 and the government adopted the current flag which has one star located on the red stripe.

The star was moved to the red stripe which is located in the middle to show that Cameroon was now a united republic. The red on the flag represents the blood of the people of Cameroon that was shed to gain independence in 1960.

The yellow represents the North which is the Savannah region while the green represents the South which has good forest cover.

Fresh varsity graduates aged 23 on average

The education system here is 7-7-3 system where students go through seven years in primary, seven in secondary and three in university.

The first degree takes three years to complete unlike in Kenya where it takes four years. Doctorate degrees can take a minimum of four to five years to complete but can also extend to eight to 10 years.

In primary, students are only taught elementary arithmetic with complicated mathematics only been introduced at Form One level. You can start primary school when as young as four years but most children enter Standard One aged six.

That means on average, fresh graduate university graduates in Cameroon are aged 23.

Over 250 ethnic groups reside here

Cameroon is a country with rich culture. There are over 250 ethnic groups spread across the country. The inhabitants of modern day Cameroon are believed to have migrated from all parts of Africa: North, South, East and West before settling there. If you tour Cameroon well, you are believed to have visited almost 80% of Africa.