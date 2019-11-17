alexa Zarika loses world title to Mercado - Daily Nation
Zarika loses world title to Mercado

Sunday November 17 2019

Mexico's Yamileth Mercado (left) lands a punch on Kenya's Fatuma

Mexico's Yamileth Mercado (left) lands a punch on Kenya's Fatuma "Iron Fist" Zarika during their World Boxing Council (WBC) female world super-bantam weight title bout on September 8, 2018 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
Kenya's Fatuma "Iron Fist" Zarika has lost her World Boxing Council (WBC) World super bantamweight title.

Zarika relinquished the title early Sunday morning when she lost to Mexican Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mercado claimed the sweet revenge with the jury scoring 99-91, 98-92, 99-91in her favour.

Zarika beat Mercado in a split-point decision on September 8 last year, which was her second title defence after having beaten Zambian Catherine Phiri on December 2, 2017.

However, the 34-year-old Zarika has a rematch against Mercado in 90 days as stipulated by the contract they signed before the bout.

Zarika now has 32 wins, 13 losses and two draws while Mercado, 21, now has 13 wins and two losses.

