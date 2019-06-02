Zarika to defend WBC title against Mexican or Zambian

By AYUMBA AYODI

World Boxing Council (WBC) world super bantamweight champion Fatuma “Ïron Fist” Zarika will defend her title against Mexican Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado or Zambia’s Catherine Phiri before the end of this year.

In a letter dated May 28, this year, WBC Women’s Championship chairman Malte Muller-Michaelis has ordered Mercado and Phiri must meet in a final eliminator with the winner taking on Zarika 90 days later.

Muller-Michaelis said that Mercado and Phiri managements should start negations and sign contracts for the bout before June 28.

“In case Mercado and Phiri’s stables won’t agree before that date then they will be forced to call for a purse bid meeting to be held at the WBC office in Mexico City,” said Muller-Michaelis, adding that the winner of that bout will meet Zarika three months later for the title bout.

Give a chance

Muller-Michaelis indicated that they have decided to give Mercado and Phiri a chance after they filed protests and requested for rematch against Zarika.

“We also ordered for the eliminator and title bout after reports of irregularities regarding anti-doping tests in Kenya,” said Muller-Michaelis.

He said that WBC will officially issue a warning to the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) who should guarantee that there will be testing in all future championships in Kenya.

“Anti-doping tests are mandatory for all fights sanctioned by WBC,” said Muller-Michaelis in a letter that was copied to Phiri’s manager Charles Malunga and Mercado’s manager Rafael Soto.

Zarika is thus destined to defend her title for the fourth consecutive time in December this year.

Zarika, who defeated Phiri to retain her title on March 23 in Nairobi, had disclosed that she will warm up for her title defence with a non-title featherweight bout in July.