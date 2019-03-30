Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei put behind the 2017 heartbreak in Kampala to snatch the World Cross Country Championships men's 10km title from Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor on Saturday in Aarhus, Denmark.

Having learnt his lesson in 2017 Kampala where he broke early, Cheptegei let fellow countryman Jacob Kiplimo do the donkey work from the front, and waited just before midway the last lap to break.

Cheptegei, the Commonwealth 10,000m and 5,000m champion, cleared easily the last steep hill with Kiplimo in pursuit to win in 31 minutes and 40 seconds.

In 2017 Kampala, Cheptegei led the race till midway in the last lap before going out of strength to finish a distant 30th.