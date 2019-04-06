Junior runner Matthew shows he is ready to dine with kings

By AYUMBA AYODI

Upcoming junior Elijah Matthew stunned seasoned sprinters while Alex Sampao registered a strong return as Athletics Kenya Relay Series ended at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The end of the AK Relay Series that had three legs, paves way for the National Relay Championships scheduled for April 13 at the Lorna Kiplagat Stadium in Iten.

Athletics Kenya will use the championships to select a team for the World Relay Championships set for May 12 and 13 at Yokohama International Stadium, Japan.

AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii, who is in charge of competitions, disclosed that participation at the nationals will strictly be through invitation with selection being done from the Series.

The 19-year-old Matthew, who represented Kenya at the 2017 Nairobi World Under-18, had his cylinders firing to stun national champion Mark Otieno in men’ 100m first final.

Matthew, who is handled by former national champion Vincent Mumo, clocked 10.37 seconds, beating Otieno to second place in 10.38. Other experienced sprinters Stephen Baraza and Walter Moenga finished third and fourth respectively in 10.58 and 10.65 respectively.

Samuel Chege dashed to victory in the second 100m final in 10.39 sec, a time that was ranked third best after Matthew’s and Otieno’s.

Joseph Onduto and Brian Gitura came in second and third behind Chege in 10.58 and 10.70.

“I have been training hard since graduating from KDF College two months ago,” said Matthew, who is keen on performing well at the National Relay Championships and claim a ticket to the World Relays.

“It feels good to win against a rich field and I will be glad to represent Kenya again, this being my first senior races,” said Matthew.

Queentor Kisembe won women’s 100m final in 12.65 beating Purity Nduku in 12.81 as Doreen Waka grinded third in 12.86.

Sampao, 22, made a strong return from an injury that had kept him out for one year, stunning former national 400m champion Alphas Kishoyian to win the second 400m semi-final in 47.00 seconds.

Kishoyian settled for second place in the second fastest time of the day of 47.1 as Vincent Kosgei came in third in a slow 48.2 that was ranked 15th overall.

“I had a muscle crack that locked me out of the Commonwealth Games in April last year and the whole of the season,” said Sampo, who was in the 4x400m team for the 2014 and 2015 World Relays.

The 2016 national champion Aaron Koech won the first 400m semi-final with the sixth fastest time of 47.3 beating Joseph Sanari, 47.7, and Joseph Pogisho, 47.9, while Isaac Kirwa claimed the third semi-final with the third fastest time of 47.2.

Allan Kipyego won the fourth and last 400m semi-final with the fourth fastest time of 47.2.

The 2017 World Under-18 800m champion Jackline Wambui ruled the roost in women’s 800m to not only win the first semi-final but also with the fastest time of the day of 2:05.9 as Edwin Melly posted the fastest time on men’s 800m, clinching the second semi-final in 1:46.0.

She stunned experienced Emily Cherotich to second place in the semis in 2:06.2, which was the second fastest time as Josephine Nyakora came in third in 2:11.6.