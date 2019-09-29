Wanjiru eyes historic World Championships gold

And the veteran race walker has downplayed the potential effect of hot climate on the competition, saying the conditions will be the same for everyone.

“There is nothing like the intervention of climate. Everybody will compete in the same conditions, and I will deal with any challenges as they arise,” she said.

She sought to calm nerves among Kenyans about tonight’s race.

“I have prepared well for tonight’s race, knowing well that I will be the only Kenyan in the field. This is what we have been waiting for over a long time, and the time has come for us to put to use what we have learnt,” Wambui told Nation Sport yesterday.

The 2019 World Championships enters the third day today, and Wanjiru is alive to the challenges race walkers face in Kenya.

At the same time, Wanjiru has asked young Kenyans to venture into the sport, saying that the discipline needs strong representation to grow.

“Kenya needs talented and disciplined athletes if the country is to continue going places. The youngsters must stand up and take their places in the team,” Wambui, 40, said.

Men’s 800m semi-finals will also be held today.